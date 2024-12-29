USC Trojans Jahkeem Stewart ‘Most To Prove’ At Under Armour All-American Game
The 2025 Under Armour All-American game is on Jan. 2. The game will showcase the top high school recruits in the nation. USC Trojans five-star signee Jahkeem Stewart will be attending and is one of the players with the most to prove.
Stewart is a five-star defensive lineman from the class of 2025. He is the No. 3 defensive lineman in the class, the No. 1 player from Louisiana, and the No. 16 player in the nation per the On3 industry rankings, and he committed to the USC Trojans on Dec. 4 during the early signing period. Stewart was originally in the class of 2026 but was reclassified to 2025.
Stewart is a five-star prospect but has not been seen much during games. In high school, he only played in one season. The defensive lineman was ineligible to play his freshman season in 2022. Stewart returned for a big 2023 sophomore season. He had 33 tackles for loss and 20 sacks that season. That was the last time he played a substantial amount of football. He was ruled ineligible for his senior season in 2024. He is still a strong prospect, but he needs to get on the field and showcase his skills.
Despite not playing in many games, he stands out among others. Stewart is a big player, standing at 6-6, 270 pounds. He is a physical athlete, which has turned him into a big recruit despite his lack of playing time.
USC defensive lines coach Eric Henderson was a major factor in the recruiting of Stewart. Henderson and Stewart’s high school coach Clyde Alexander know each other well. This caused Henderson to keep an eye on Stewart before Henderson began working with USC.
“I used to send him video of Jahkeem when he was coaching for the L.A. Rams,” Alexander told On3. “He said if he does take the job at USC, he told me he needed me to bring him the kid. USC was the first place we visited after he took the USC job in January.”
Stewart spoke to On3 about Hendricks being a major reason he knew USC was the right place for him.
“I felt like I was home and Coach Henny’s gonna treat me right, but he’s not gonna let me slide,” Stewart told On3. “I know both Coach Henny and Coach Wylie gonna be on me 24/8, and that’s what you need to make to the green room at the NFL Draft. Those are the kind of goals. I know Coach is going to do right by me and that’s important.”
The discipline from Hendricks could be crucial for Stewart’s development as a player. With the lack of playing time in the past three years, Stewart needs a coach that can push him on the field. He has the size and skills. Now he has to use it.
The Under Armour All-American game is crucial for Stewart. USC will get the opportunity to potentially see how much work he needs before he can get into the field in 2025. Stewart could also possibly show that he can play on the field as though no time has passed. This may not be a high-stakes game between two schools, but it is an opportunity for all the players to show their skills on the field.
