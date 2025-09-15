USC Trojans Feel Impact of Transfer Portal Additions in Road Win Over Purdue
The transfer portal allows programs to find plug-and-players that can fill holes on the roster and immediate impact the team, and that sentiment was felt in the USC Trojans 33-17 victory over Purdue in what was the team’s first road win in the Big Ten outside of California.
Much of the attention in the offseason outside of Los Angeles was about the players the Trojans lost in the portal, rather than the players joining the program, but a number of them made a name for themselves in the Cardinal and Gold on Saturday.
Defensive Impact
USC picked off Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne three times on Saturday, all of which came at crucial times in the game. Two were by NC State transfer safety Bishop Fitzgerald and one by Georgia transfer defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett.
Fitzgerald’s first came interception came late in the first quarter with the Trojans leading 3-0. The Boilermakers faced a third and goal inside the 5-yard line and an opportunity to take an early lead.
As Browne was under heavy pressure, he stepped up into the pocket and Fitzgerald jumped in front of pass intended for EJ Horton Jr. in the end zone, bringing a promising Purdue drive to an end. The Trojans never trailed in Saturday’s contest, thanks to a big play from Fitzgerald.
Jarrett’s interception came late in the third quarter with the Boilermakers driving in the red zone as they attempted to make it a one-score game.
Defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn dialed up a blitz and safety Kamari Ramsey and defensive lineman Devan Thompkins got home to Browne, deflected the pass up in their air and into the waiting arms of Jarrett.
The 360-pound Jarrett would go untouched, with defensive end Anthony Lucas escorting him down the field for a 70-yard pick-six. Jarrett is the first USC defensive tackle to return an interception for a touchdown since Ernie Davis in 1999.
Jarrett provided one of the best, if not the best moment of the weekend and certainly a play the Trojan faithful will remember for quite sometime.
And with the Purdue offense in the red zone once again, Fitzgerald read the eyes of Browne the entire way and picked him off with just under six minutes remaining and sealed the victory for Southern Cal.
Difference-Makers
The Trojans defense struggled at different points in the game, but any time it appeared Purdue at an opportunity to shift momentum in their direction, USC quickly snatched it away.
Three red zone turnovers from the Boilermakers proved to be the difference in a 16-point win.
These were plays late in the game that the defense was not making a year ago. It was a big reason USC was unable to separate and left the door open for teams to create some late-game magic in the final minute of regulation.
Running Back Room
USC coach Lincoln Riley has used the transfer portal to fill out of his running back room every year since he arrived in Los Angeles and this season is no different.
Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders combined for 152 yards on 28 carries. Jordan also scored a touchdown for the third consecutive game. The No. 1 ranked JUCO running back struggled to get going most of the night, but was excellent late in the game with some tough, hard nosed running to close it out.
Sanders gave the offense a reliable running game until Jordan was able to get going, averaging 7.5 yards per carry.
Riley has leaned heavily on his two new tailbacks through three games, but in particular this past weekend, as they played in their first game where they needed to run game to put their opponent away.