Why USC Trojans' Jayden Maiava's Heisman Campaign Took A Massive Hit vs. Nebraska
Fresh off a bye week and a loss in their last outing, the USC Trojans were able to return to the win column in a 21-17 comeback thriller vs. Nebraska despite quarterback Jayden Maiava's worst performance of the season.
Facing a eight-point defict at the half, the Trojans rallied for 15 points in the second half to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive. Maiava threw for a season-low in passing yards and completed less than half of his passes for the first time all season.
Tough Night For USC's Quarterback
Maiava had arguably his worst game as the Trojans' starting quarterback vs. Nebraska. He completed 9 of 23 passes for 135 yards and one interception. It's the first time this season where he's thown an interception and failed to throw for a touchdown.
Despite his struggles in the passing game, Maiava was excellent on the ground and had his best game of the season as a rusher.
However, the Trojans' quarterback was able to deliver when team needed him most late in the second half. After it looked like the Trojans' first-half struggled would pour into the second half, Maiava and the offense buckled down and scored their first touchdown of the game when he scrambled for a 16-yard touchdown to tie the game at 14.
The following drive, Maiava and the Trojans drove the offense 75 yards down the field to take a 21-17 lead, which they held onto for the win.
Road Game Struggles
Another road game, another slow start from the Trojans' offense. USC managed to put up only a pair of field goals in the first half vs. the Cornhuskers. The first quarter alone saw the Trojans go three-and out on both of their drives.
Prior to their touchdown-scoring drive in the third quarter, Maiava threw an interception and the Trojans also turned the ball on downs to begin the second half. Even after taking the lead, the Trojans had a chance to turn out the lights vs. the Cornhuskers after getting the ball with 7:44 left in the fourth quarter, but again, were forced to punt.
Their lone remianing road game is at Oregon. Against the Ducks, USC will not have the same luxury it did against Nebraska. The Trojans will need to be productive with their drives in order to pull off the road win vs. the Ducks.
Heisman Trophy Hopes Fading
Although the Trojans were able to escape Lincoln with the win, Maiava's campaign for the Heisman Trophy took a hit that it probably won't be able to recover from. Especially with the emergence of Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza and Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson as legitimate Heisman contenders.
Maiava's window for winning the Heisman Trophy isn't completely closed yet. If the junior quarterback is able to finish the season strong and returns for his senior year, he should be viewed as a serious favorite to win it in 2026.