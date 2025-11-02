All Trojans

Why USC Trojans' Jayden Maiava's Heisman Campaign Took A Massive Hit vs. Nebraska

The USC Trojans move to 6-2 after defeating the Nebraska Cornhuskers despite one of the worst performances of the season from quarterback Jayden Maiava. He threw for a season-low in passing yards, but was extremely productive on the ground in the win.

Gabriel Duarte

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Fresh off a bye week and a loss in their last outing, the USC Trojans were able to return to the win column in a 21-17 comeback thriller vs. Nebraska despite quarterback Jayden Maiava's worst performance of the season.

Facing a eight-point defict at the half, the Trojans rallied for 15 points in the second half to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive. Maiava threw for a season-low in passing yards and completed less than half of his passes for the first time all season.

Tough Night For USC's Quarterback

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Maiava had arguably his worst game as the Trojans' starting quarterback vs. Nebraska. He completed 9 of 23 passes for 135 yards and one interception. It's the first time this season where he's thown an interception and failed to throw for a touchdown.

Despite his struggles in the passing game, Maiava was excellent on the ground and had his best game of the season as a rusher.

However, the Trojans' quarterback was able to deliver when team needed him most late in the second half. After it looked like the Trojans' first-half struggled would pour into the second half, Maiava and the offense buckled down and scored their first touchdown of the game when he scrambled for a 16-yard touchdown to tie the game at 14.

The following drive, Maiava and the Trojans drove the offense 75 yards down the field to take a 21-17 lead, which they held onto for the win.

Road Game Struggles

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) looks to pass against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Another road game, another slow start from the Trojans' offense. USC managed to put up only a pair of field goals in the first half vs. the Cornhuskers. The first quarter alone saw the Trojans go three-and out on both of their drives.

Prior to their touchdown-scoring drive in the third quarter, Maiava threw an interception and the Trojans also turned the ball on downs to begin the second half. Even after taking the lead, the Trojans had a chance to turn out the lights vs. the Cornhuskers after getting the ball with 7:44 left in the fourth quarter, but again, were forced to punt.

Their lone remianing road game is at Oregon. Against the Ducks, USC will not have the same luxury it did against Nebraska. The Trojans will need to be productive with their drives in order to pull off the road win vs. the Ducks.


Heisman Trophy Hopes Fading

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) drops back to throw the ball in the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Although the Trojans were able to escape Lincoln with the win, Maiava's campaign for the Heisman Trophy took a hit that it probably won't be able to recover from. Especially with the emergence of Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza and Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson as legitimate Heisman contenders.

Maiava's window for winning the Heisman Trophy isn't completely closed yet. If the junior quarterback is able to finish the season strong and returns for his senior year, he should be viewed as a serious favorite to win it in 2026.

GABRIEL DUARTE

Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

