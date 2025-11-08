USC's Jayden Maiava Prevents Pick-Six vs. Northwestern in Crazy Play
The No. 19 USC Trojans are hosting the Northwestern Wildcats in a Friday night matchup. The Trojans are 6-2, looking to win out the rest of the season as USC seeks a College Football Playoff appearance. In what is already a close game, USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava made a key play after throwing what could have been a costly interception.
In the second quarter of the game, Maiva threw an interception, caught by Northwestern defensive lineman Najee Story. Story came close to making it into the endzone, but Maiava not only made the stop, but forced the defender to drop the ball.
The ball ended up bouncing out of the back of the end zone, resulting in a touchback. In what could have been a Northwestern touchdown, resulted in the Trojans getting the ball right back.
Aside from the one interception, Maiava has had strong momentum against the Wildcats, a big improvement from the past two games. In the second quarter, the USC quarterback has already scored one passing and one rushing touchdown.
Lincoln Riley Calls Trick Play
USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans need to keep winning to make the CFP, and are pulling out all the tricks in the book to drive down the field. In the second quarter of the game, the Wildcats' defense made a big stop on third down. The Trojans lined up to punt the ball, but Riley called a trick play instead.
It was a 4th-and-6, and instead of giving Northwestern the ball back, USC punter Sam Johnson completed a pass to wide receiver Tanook Hines. It was a 10-yard reception, resulting in a first down.
At the time of the play, the score was tied 7-7. Northwestern had just driven down the field, and the Trojans would have risked the Wildcats taking the lead on their next drive. The fake punt gave USC the first down, and in return, the offense drove down the field to take the lead as quarterback Jayden Maiava scored a six-yard rushing touchdown.
The Wildcats are putting up a fight against the Trojans, and Riley calling the trick play could be something that is looked back on as a reason USC potentially walks off with the win.
The Trojans' defense has allowed big plays this season and cannot always be relied on. Ensuring the offense walks off with points as many drives as possible could be crucial in defeating the Wildcats.
MORE: Three Reasons Why Lincoln Riley Wouldn't Leave USC For Another Job
MORE: Why USC's First College Football Playoff Ranking Is Perfect
MORE: USC Trojans On Upset Alert Vs. Northwestern As Betting Odds Shift
Why A Win Is Crucial For USC
The USC Trojans are ranked No. 19 in the CFP rankings, and while it will be an uphill battle, the team is not completely out of the race. While USC may need some up with other teams losing, the one thing that the Trojans can control is their own record.
The Trojans will have three games to go after facing Northwestern, two of which are against ranked opponents. If USC wins out, there is a chance the Trojans make the postseason, notably if the team defeats the No. 9 Oregon Ducks on Nov. 22.
A loss against Northwestern could result in the Trojans losing their ranking and being out of CFP contention. USC has reached six wins and is bowl eligible, but the Trojans' sights are set on a CFP appearance.
The Trojans' defense will have to find a way to stop Northwestern running back Caleb Komolafe. The defense has a talented roster, but the Trojans have to find a way to finish tackles and break Komolafe's momentum.
Riley’s playcalling will continue to be something to watch after already pulling out a successful trick play against the Wildcats in the second quarter.