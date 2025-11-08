USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava Turns Heads with Performance Against Northwestern
The USC Trojans have won back-to-back games for the first time in over a month. After enduring an up-and-down month of October, the Trojans are still in the playoff hunt thanks to some stellar play from their offense.
In their 38-17 win over Northwestern, USC quarterback Jayden Maiava a strong bounce back performance as he led the Trojans' offense to their seventh win of the season. Maiava threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in the win over the Wildcats.
Connecting With Star Wide Receiver Duo
It was a career night for USC wide receiver Makai Lemon. The Trojans' star had 11 catches for a career-high 161 yards and a touchdown vs. Northwestern.
Maiava connected with Lemon early and often as they linked up for a seven-yard touchdown to cap off their opening possession of the game. Lemon's 11 catches tied a season high from the Trojans' loss to Illinois.
On the season, Lemon has accumulated 937 yards and seven touchdowns. If Maiava continues to feed Lemon, the latter could be up for some prestigious postseason honors.
Not only did Lemon have a big game for the Trojans, but so did Ja'Kobi Lane.
Lane had seven catches for 74 yards and a touchdown in the win. Similar to Maiava, he had a strong bounce back game vs. Northwestern after reeling in just two catches for 22 yards in USC's win vs. Nebraska the week prior.
Maiava Getting It Done On The Ground
Maiava scored a rushing touchdown for the second game in a row. He only had four carries for 10 yards and one touchdown, but the score came at a crucial time early in the second quarter to put the Trojans up 14-7.
That gives him six rushing scores on the year, a career-high for Maiava. Since the Trojans loss their top two running backs, Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders, Maiava has been more involved in the run game than ever before. The threat with his legs is underrated and opposing defenses are beginning to find about it.
Keeping Trojans' College Football Playoff Hopes Alive
The win over Northwestern keeps USC's College Football Playoff hopes alive. Sitting with a 7-2 record and three games left on their schedule, a run to the CFP is still very much in the realm of possibility for USC.
However, they have arguably their toughest stretch of the season left with games vs. No. 20 Iowa and at No. 9 Oregon before their season finale vs. UCLA.
If Maiava and the Trojans' offense is able to play like they did vs. the Wildcats, then their chances of competing in their games vs. ranked opponents will raise exponentially. The question then becomes, can USC's defense hold up their end of the bargain vs. quality offenses.