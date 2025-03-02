USC Trojans' Jonah Monheim Full Non-Participant At NFL Combine
Former USC Trojans center Jonah Monheim is in attendance at the NFL Combine, but is not participating in any of the workouts. Monheim did not run the 40-yard drill and did not perform in any of the on-field drills.
is a 6-4, 307-pound interior offensive lineman with a wealth of experience and repetitions at nearly every position along the offensive line. Monheim is a former All-Pac-12 and All-Big-Ten performer who appeared in 52 games over the course of his storied career, starting 46 of them.
Monheim was also named a captain multiple times and was selected to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl, where he had a standout performance across the offensive interior against fellow perspective NFL talent.
Notable Quotes:
“I think that’s something that’s changed a lot over my career at USC and even within those two years I was a captain, you know, I had to become more vocal. I had to take on more responsibility and accountability than I did when I was younger," Monheim said at the Senior Bowl.
"If you’re at really good leader I think you’re not only doing everything yourself, and pushing yourself forward, but you’re pushing everyone around you towards that common goal. I think that’s what really makes a great leader is impacting those around you," Monheim continued.
NFL Comparison:
Monheim has played full seasons at tackle, guard, and center. He’s a very unique case individually. As for his next-level position, it appears most teams view him as a center, but with added weight and strength, he could develop nicely as a guard prospect as well.
With his height above 6-4 and weight on the lighter side at 307 pounds, an apt comparison, on the high end, would be Pro Bowl center Eric Wood. Wood played nine seasons for the Buffalo Bills, starting 120 games in 120 appearances. Similar in size and stature, this is the type of player a team talking Monheim on day two or early day three can hope to get in a few years.
NFL Teams Linked To Monheim:
There haven’t been many specific links to a team for Monheim, but one that is incredibly interesting that has been broached is the possibility of reuniting with former USC quarterback and teammate Caleb Williams with the Chicago Bears. When speaking to reporters at the combine, Monheim revealed that he had an informal meeting with Chicago.
The Bears have cap space to work with and will surely look to upgrade the interior of the offensive line, but a familiar face to reunite with Williams could be the secret recipe on an extremely team-friendly contract. Monheim spoke about Williams’ leadership ability at the Senior Bowl recently.
“He did a great job from the minute he got to campus of becoming a leader and establishing relationships with each one of us, earning our respect," Monheim said to reporters. “I mean, clearly we knew the guy was talented and things like that, but he did a good job of, becoming personal and really growing his leadership, you know, through relationships. . . . He did a great job at USC.”
“It was great playing with him in college, and it would be great to do it again someday,” Monheim said of a reunion as he closed his thought.
Overall, Monheim is a player that can develop into a quality NFL starter and if he is fortunate enough to join a team with the right interior presence at guard, he could be a starter at center fairly early into his career. Monheim has great intangibles, leadership qualities, and experience. With improved functional and core strength, Monheim will be a player worth adding. Late day two or early day three, don’t be shocked to see Monheim come off the board.