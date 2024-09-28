All Trojans

USC Trojans' Keys to Victory vs. Wisconsin Badgers: Protect Quarterback Miller Moss

The No. 13 USC Trojans will host their Big Ten home opener vs. Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 28. Here are three keys that the Trojans will need to come out of the Coliseum with the victory.

Gabriel Duarte

Sep 21, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; USC Trojans cornerback Jaylin Smith (2) pursues a play on defense against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; USC Trojans cornerback Jaylin Smith (2) pursues a play on defense against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
1. Defensive line must find quality snaps in place of Bear Alexander

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive end Devan Thompkins (98) sacks Utah State Aggies quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) during the third quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

With the shocking news of defensive lineman Bear Alexander electing to take a redshirt this season and enter the transfer portal when it opens, the Trojans coaching staff reiterated all week that they felt comfortable with the depth they have. Underclassmen interior defensive linemen like Jide Abasiri and Elijah Hughes will get a boost in snaps along with redshirt senior Kobe Pepe. With how versatile the Trojans defense line gets, edge rushers like Anthony Lucas and Braylan Shelby could also see time inside to help alleviate the loss.

In a media availability session during the Wisconsin week, USC defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn expressed his confidence in the defensive line without Alexander.

"I feel good, we have a good roatation of guys," said Lynn. "We feel like that's one of the strengths of the team. There's a handful of guys that can go in there and play...we feel really good about the depth."

2. Lincoln Riley must use explosive playmakers

Michigan linebacker Jack MacKinnon (39) tackles USC wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC coach Lincoln Riley has to find ways to get the playmakers the ball. Trojans wide receivers Duce Robinson, Kyron Hudson, and Ja'Kobi Lane combined for nine receptions and 100 yards with two touchdowns in the 27-24 loss to Michigan. If the Trojans want to find sustained success offensively, similarly to how they did in their first two weeks, they will need some explosive plays. The Badgers defense has yet to give up over 200 passing yards through three games, even holding Alabama's Jalen Milroe to just 196 yards. Trojans quarterback Miller Moss is going to have to keep up his solid start to the season if USC wants to be successful passing the ball against Wisconsin.

3. Trojans offensive line must have bounce back game

Sep 21, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; USC Trojans offensive lineman Mason Murphy (76) blocks against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

It was a rough game to say the least for USC's offensive line in the loss to Michigan.

Time and time again, it felt like Moss was always under pressure. Two Trojans linemen even got benched in Elijah Paige and Alani Noa, with Noa returning to the game, and Tobias Raymond finishing the game at tackle for USC. It was a big wake-up call for the line as they weren't tested against Utah State in the Trojans 48-0 win. In fact, in the season opener against LSU, the Trojan offensive line was praised for how well they played against a talented front seven. According to ESPN BET, the Trojans were the favorites coming into the game, but with the tough task of heading into the Big House for your inaugural Big Ten opener, it proved to be too much for the Trojans.

Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

