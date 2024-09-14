USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley on Miller Moss: ‘May Be the Smartest QB I’ve Had’
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley has quite the resume when it comes to developing quarterbacks. From multiple Heisman trophy winners and No. 1 overall picks to an All-Pro quarterback in the NFL, Riley’s success in developing that position is unmatched by anyone in the sport.
Quarterback Miller Moss has only started three games in his USC career, but he has already received some lofty admiration from his coach. Riley spoke with former Trojans receiver Keyshawn Johnson in the latest episode of his “All Facts No Brakes” podcast.
"He’s done a great job here early in his career,” Riley said. “There's no question (Moss) is really smart. He's one of the smartest (quarterbacks), and maybe the smartest that I've had, which is saying something.”
Moss made his first career start at the end of the 2023 season in the Holiday Bowl vs. Louisville, throwing for 372 yards and six touchdowns, the most ever by a USC quarterback in his debut and a school bowl game record.
The redshirt junior has been excellent through two games this season. Moss has completed 48 of 66 passes for 607 yards and two touchdowns. He boasts the eighth highest odds to win the Heisman trophy at +1800, according to FanDuel. More importantly, Moss has the Trojans ranked No. 11 in the latest AP poll after beginning the season ranked No. 23.
Moss has credited Riley for his early success as the signal-caller.
"I think I've been put in really good situations,” said Moss. “Lincoln Riley's the best offensive coach in college football, if not coach. But, we'll leave that up for debate a little bit more. I’ve been out in really good situations and I think it’s my job to keep operating the offense, to keep making the next right decision.”
Moss has not only seen his Heisman odds skyrocket but his NFL draft stock as well. In a recent CBS Sports mock draft, Moss is the second quarterback off the board and the third overall pick by the New York Giants. That would make him the fifth USC quarterback selected in the top five since 2003.
The Los Angeles, California, native has handled bright lights of playing one of the most glamorous positions in all of college football with ease. He will have the opportunity to showcase himself once again when the Trojans take on the No. 17 Michigan Wolverines to open up Big Ten play Saturday, Sept. 21.
MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting: 5-Star Target Makes Heartbreaking Social Media Announcement
MORE: USC Coach Lincoln Riley: 'Spirited' Trojans Preparing for Michigan Challenge
MORE: How Has USC Trojans Defensive Coordinator D'Anton Lynn Transformed Team's Identity?
MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting: Massive 4-Star DL Viliami Moala Commits To 'Dream School' USC
MORE: USC Trojans Trending: 5-Star Receiver Recruit Jerome Myles Pushes up Commitment Date
MORE: USC Trojans vs. Michigan Wolverines Official Kickoff Time and TV Broadcast Schedule