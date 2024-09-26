Is USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Confident In Offensive Line Vs. Wisconsin Badgers?
The USC Trojans offensive line has been under fire all week after a lackluster performance against Michigan. A position group that was a major concern for the Trojans coming into the season, came to full fruition when they struggled with the speed and physicality of the Wolverines defensive front. Quarterback Miller Moss was under constant duress, being pressured 22 times and sacked four.
All eyes will be on that unit when the Trojans face the Wisconsin Badgers this Saturday inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
"These guys are going to respond, you'll see," said Trojans coach Lincoln Riley.
The Trojans shuffled the offensive line in the second half vs. Michigan, moving right tackle Mason Murphy over to the left side and inserting Tobias Raymond at right tackle. Riley stated starting left tackle Elijah Paige was "cramping pretty heavily" as the reason for him being subbed out. Alani Noa started the game but was immediately replaced by Amos Talaele, before returning to the game to start the second half.
Michigan edge rusher Josaiah Stewart made life miserable for the Trojans offensive tackles. He was a permanent fixture in the Trojans backfield, finishing the game with eight quarterback pressures, three tackles for loss, two sacks and one forced fumble. Potential first round picks, Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant created problems of their own on the interior of the Michigan front. Every starter for USC gave up at least one pressure against the Wolverines.
USC struggled to generate any assemblance of a running game until running back Woody Marks broke a 65-yard run late in the third quarter. They finished the game with less than 100 yards rushing after having -16 yards at the end of the first half.
"We didn't execute to the standard that we needed to in our room for this offense and for this team," said center Jonah Monheim.
With massive uncertainty on the offensive line, Riley did not rule out making additional changes against Wisconsin.
Although, Wisconsin does not present the same challenges as Michigan does on the defensive front, having only registered six sacks through three games this season, that does not mean the Trojans are taking them lightly.
"There are challenges every single week that we have to be ready for and have to be better for," said Monheim.
The offensive line will have the opportunity to bounce back when the Trojans host Wisconsin on Saturday, Sep. 28 at 12:30 p.m. PT.
