USC Trojans To Land 4-Star Recruit Kayden Dixon-Wyatt Over Oregon, Ohio State?
The USC Trojans hosted class of 2026 wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt on Thursday. USC is in a recruiting battle for the four-star Dixon-Wyatt with the likes of the Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes.
Dixon-Wyatt visited USC earlier in April but notified On3’s Steve Wiltfong that he was back on the USC campus on Thursday. He is from Santa Ana, California, which is just about 40 miles away from the USC campus.
Kayden Dixon-Wyatt Player Profile
Kayden Dixon-Wyatt is a 6-2, 180-pound wide receiver. He is rated as a four-star recruit and is ranked as the No. 6 wide receiver in the class of 2026.
Dixon-Wyatt has upcoming official visits set with five schools starting next month: the Alabama Crimson Tide on May 16, Ohio State Buckeyes on May 30, USC Trojans on June 6, Texas Longhorns on June 13, and Oregon Ducks on June 20.
247Sports' national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins evaluated Dixon-Wyatt back in March of 2024. Biggins highlights Dixon-Wyatt’s size and athleticism for being a big reason he has the ability to play high level college football and someday, make it to the NFL.
“Prototype WR in terms of his size and athleticism…Can bully opposing corners who try and press him and as a is a willing blocker. Has strong hands and dominated 50-50 balls and catches the ball well through contract," Biggins said. “Has the tools to be a dominant No. 1 WR on a high major Power Four team with Sunday potential.”
What Kayden Dixon-Wyatt Has Said About the USC Trojans
Kayden Dixon-Wyatt spoke to On3 last month and talked about where the USC Trojans stand in his recruitment.
“They can for sure be a contender in my recruitment,” Dixon-Wyatt said. “I know their quarterback, Husan Longstreet. They run a really good offense.”
Longstreet is a five-star class of 2025 quarterback that signed with the USC Trojans. Longstreet enrolled early at USC in January of 2025 and will be on the team when fall comes around. Jayden Maiava is in line to be the starter in 2025, but by the time 2026 comes around, it could be Longstreet’s time to lead the offense.
“I will for sure take my official visits before I commit,” Dixon-Wyatt said. “I should be ready to commit sometime in July. Each school on the list has a lot that I Like, so I will chose the one that feels right and where I fit best.”
As of now, his last official visit isn’t until June 20 at Oregon. It would be shocking if he committed somewhere before then.
Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans are off to a great start in recruiting for 2026. USC currently has the No. 1 2026 recruiting class per 247Sports. Dixon-Wyatt would join a loaded class of 2026.