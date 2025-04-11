All Trojans

USC Trojans To Land 4-Star Recruit Kayden Dixon-Wyatt Over Oregon, Ohio State?

The USC Trojans hosted four-star wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt for a recruiting visit on Thursday. Trojans coach Lincoln Riley and USC are in a recruiting battle with the Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes for Dixon-Wyatt.

Cory Pappas

Nov 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates after the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans hosted class of 2026 wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt on Thursday. USC is in a recruiting battle for the four-star Dixon-Wyatt with the likes of the Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes. 

Dixon-Wyatt visited USC earlier in April but notified On3’s Steve Wiltfong that he was back on the USC campus on Thursday. He is from Santa Ana, California, which is just about 40 miles away from the USC campus. 

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt Player Profile

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) scores a touchdown against the Utah State Aggies during the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt is a 6-2, 180-pound wide receiver. He is rated as a four-star recruit and is ranked as the No. 6 wide receiver in the class of 2026. 

Dixon-Wyatt has upcoming official visits set with five schools starting next month: the Alabama Crimson Tide on May 16, Ohio State Buckeyes on May 30, USC Trojans on June 6, Texas Longhorns on June 13, and Oregon Ducks on June 20. 

247Sports' national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins evaluated Dixon-Wyatt back in March of 2024. Biggins highlights Dixon-Wyatt’s size and athleticism for being a big reason he has the ability to play high level college football and someday, make it to the NFL.

“Prototype WR in terms of his size and athleticism…Can bully opposing corners who try and press him and as a is a willing blocker. Has strong hands and dominated 50-50 balls and catches the ball well through contract," Biggins said. “Has the tools to be a dominant No. 1 WR on a high major Power Four team with Sunday potential.”

What Kayden Dixon-Wyatt Has Said About the USC Trojans

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against
Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt spoke to On3 last month and talked about where the USC Trojans stand in his recruitment. 

“They can for sure be a contender in my recruitment,” Dixon-Wyatt said. “I know their quarterback, Husan Longstreet. They run a really good offense.”

Longstreet is a five-star class of 2025 quarterback that signed with the USC Trojans. Longstreet enrolled early at USC in January of 2025 and will be on the team when fall comes around. Jayden Maiava is in line to be the starter in 2025, but by the time 2026 comes around, it could be Longstreet’s time to lead the offense.

“I will for sure take my official visits before I commit,” Dixon-Wyatt said. “I should be ready to commit sometime in July. Each school on the list has a lot that I Like, so I will chose the one that feels right and where I fit best.”

As of now, his last official visit isn’t until June 20 at Oregon. It would be shocking if he committed somewhere before then. 

Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans are off to a great start in recruiting for 2026. USC currently has the No. 1 2026 recruiting class per 247Sports. Dixon-Wyatt would join a loaded class of 2026.

Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

