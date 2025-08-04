USC Trojans Legend Reggie Bush Named Greatest 5-Star Recruit of Modern Era
Few players in college football history have matched the hype that surrounded Reggie Bush when he signed with the USC Trojans. The San Diego native was a five-star recruit in the 2003 class and quickly became one of the most electrifying playmakers in the sport.
Bush is now being recognized as the greatest five-star recruit since 2000. His legacy at USC includes a Heisman Trophy, two national championships, and a highlight reel that helped define an era of dominance under coach Pete Carroll.
Why Reggie Bush Was the No.1 5-Star Recruit
Other iconic college stars like Vince Young and Adrian Peterson also made the On3 list, but Bush topped the ranking thanks to his unmatched explosiveness and impact on the game. As a dual-threat running back, Bush terrorized defenses with his ability to create big plays in space. He finished his USC career with over 3,000 rushing yards, 1,300 receiving yards, and 42 total touchdowns.
Bush’s 2005 season remains one of the most memorable in college football history. He rushed for 1,740 yards, averaged over 8.7 yards per carry, and led USC to the BCS National Championship Game. That year, he was awarded the Heisman Trophy, though it was later vacated due to NCAA sanctions related to improper benefits.
Reggie Bush's Legal Battles
Reggie Bush officially regained his 2005 Heisman Trophy in 2024, as the Heisman Trust announced the formal reinstatement amid significant changes in college football, including the introduction of NIL rules that allow athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness.
Bush had originally forfeited the trophy in 2010 following NCAA sanctions related to improper benefits during his USC career from 2003 to 2005. As part of the reinstatement, the Heisman Trust returned the trophy to Bush and a replica to USC, inviting him to all future Heisman ceremonies starting with the 2024 season. Bush expressed his gratitude, saying he was honored to rejoin the Heisman family and looked forward to working with the Trust to promote its mission.
While Reggie Bush’s reinstatement of the Heisman Trophy marks a significant milestone in his storied legacy, the former USC standout continues to face legal challenges off the field. In June, Bush suffered a setback as a Van Nuys judge upheld an arbitrator’s ruling ordering him to pay nearly $1.4 million in a defamation case filed by Lloyd Lake.
The case centers on comments Bush made during a 2022 podcast and on social media, which violated a non-disparagement agreement stemming from a 2010 settlement related to NCAA sanctions against USC.
Despite the ongoing off-field issues, Reggie Bush’s impact on USC football remains undeniable. His electrifying play during the mid-2000s helped propel the Trojans to national prominence, and his legacy as one of the greatest five-star recruits and college athletes of all time endures.
As USC moves forward with some of the nation’s top recruiting classes, many will look toward No. 5's story as one to emulate.