USC Trojans Legends Dominate Madden 26 Wide Receiver Rankings
Throughout the years, the USC Trojans have produced a lot of talented wide receivers. From Marquise Lee to Michael Pittman Jr., the Trojans have gotten wide receivers to the NFL at an impressive rate.
With Madden 26 set to release on August 14, EA Sports unveiled their list for the top-10 wide receivers in the game and a couple of former Trojans made the cut.
Checking in as the No. 3 wide receiver in the game at launch is Detroit Lions’ wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. The former USC star was given a 96 overall, which slots him behind Cincinnati’s Jamar Chase and Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson, both of which finished with 99 overalls. St. Brown is the highest overall USC alum in the game.
The first non-99 overall wide receiver in Madden 26, St. Brown's career has exploded since his rookie campaign. The former fourth round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft has outplayed his draft selection and is on track to be one of the best Trojans to play in the NFL in quite some time.
After snagging 115 receptions for 1,263 yards and 12 touchdowns in the Lions’ superb 2024 season, St. Brown established himself as one of the best pass catchers in the NFL. St. Brown has recorded three consecutive 1,000 yard seasons and is looking to make it four seasons.
It will be interesting to see how St. Brown and the Lions' offense operate with the loss of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, now the coach the Chicago Bears. However, with solid weapons like St. Brown and running back Jahmyr Gibbs, the Lions' offense should be able to get back into the playoffs this season.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London had a breakout season in 2024, registering 1,271 yards and nine touchdowns on 100 receptions. For his efforts, EA Sports gave London a 91 overall, making him a top-10 wide receiver.
London checks in as the No. 9 wide receiver in the game, listed in front of Los Angeles' Davante Adams.
It's not hard to see why EA Sports is bullish on London. He was one of the main catalyst of the Falcons' offense last season despite a strong commitment to the run game after drafting Bijan Robinson with a top ten pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
With Michael Penix Jr. set to take the reins as the starting quarterback for Atlanta, the Falcons' offense should see a bit more stability with no controversies in the quarterback room. Although he is entering only his fourth year in the NFL, London should provide a safety blanket in the pass attack for Penix. There's a good chance by the time the season is over, London is higher than No. 9 on the list.