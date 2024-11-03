USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Abandons Run Game Again in Fifth Loss of Season
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley was known as "quarterback guru" during his days at Oklahoma, but it was balanced attacks that made his Air Raid offense difficult to defend. The most successful teams were the ones that had an elite rushing attack. Whether it was with a pocket quarterback in Baker Mayfield, or a mobile one with Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma leaned heavily into the run game. His counter scheme that has now become a staple throughout college football caused many problems for defenses. That version of Riley no longer exists.
Many times throughout the season, USC has abandoned the run game, essentially taking away their most productive player on the offensive side of the ball, running back Woody Marks. The Trojans coach has become pass happy in 2024. Miller Moss threw the ball 50 times again in Saturdays loss to the Washington Huskies. It’s the third game this season Moss has thrown the ball at least 50 times.
Mayfield only had two games with at least 40 pass attempts in three seasons under Riley, one was during his Heisman season in 2017. Murray had two games with at least 35 pass attempts in his Heisman campaign in 2018. Hurts had two games with at least 30 pass attempts. Caleb Williams had one game with 50 pass attempts in his three seasons under Riley at Oklahoma and USC.
Riley reeled off 11-wins seasons with each of those quarterbacks by following a balanced attack but this season has been a different story.
In the first half, USC had 29 pass attempts versus just eight run plays. Riley was asked about his decision to not run the ball in the first half after the loss.
"I mean we did try, we didn’t run it great … we needed to do better, I needed to do better job, I mean none of it was good enough in the first half,” Riley said.
The Trojans offense finally got rolling in the second half when they decided to lean into the run game. Runs of 15, 14 and 13 yards by Marks on three consecutive plays helped bring the ball in Washington territory. Establishing the run game helped the entire offense because later in that drive, Moss found an open Makai Lemon, who got behind the defense for a 37-yard touchdown.
On the next possession, a 16-yard run by Marks helped kickstart the drive. A big 42-yard completion to Zachariah Branch off play-action on the next play set the Trojans up in the red zone. And then two plays late Moss connected with Kyle Ford for a 9-yard touchdown to take their first lead of the night. The game had completely changed and all of a sudden, the momentum had shifted towards the Trojans when Marks became the focal point of the offense.
Even on their 15-play drive late in the fourth quarter, 12 of the plays were runs before Marks was stuffed in the backfield on 4th down and goal.
Which begs the question, what if Riley hadn’t waited until the second half to start leaning into the run game, would the outcome had been different?
The decision to throw the ball 50 times against the No. 1 pass defense in country is certainly a questionable one. It’s not the first time, Riley has gone against the run. Against Maryland 13 of the first 15 plays were passes. Moss finished the night with 50 pass attempts versus 24 rush attempts. Against Michigan, the Trojans had 51 pass attempts versus only 21 rush attempts. USC is 0-3 in games this season when Moss throws the ball at least 50 times.
Despite the results, Riley doesn’t feel a need to change what the Trojans have been doing.
“It’s not like we’re getting our a** kicked. It’s not like I go back to the drawing board like 'Gah, we’re doing this terrible, and people are wearing us out on this or that.' It’s not that,” Riley said.
