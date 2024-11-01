USC Trojans D'Anton Lynn Raves About Defensive Lineman Gavin Meyer: Iron Man Mindset
USC Trojans defensive lineman Gavin Meyer has embodied what is means to be an “iron man” on the football field. Meyer has battled a number of injuries this season and everyday he does whatever it takes to be available for his teammates. Meyer wears braces on both knees, a brace on his right wrist, a left elbow brace and recently he started wearing a massive club on his left hand.
"College football it's a tough sport," Meyer said. "Things are going to happen, bumps and bruises and all that stuff. think over time, going from being a young player and playing over the years, that really helps to build your character and build that mental toughness because when you come in as an 18-year-old bright-eyed freshman, what's injured or are you just kind of hurt? There's definitely that kind of mindset behind it."
Meyer's durability, resilience, and unwavering commitment to the game is recognized throughout the Trojans locker room. He showcases true strength not just in his performance on the field but in his sheer determination to push himself beyond his own limits.
Against Penn State, Meyer was carted off into the locker room a couple of minutes before halftime, and then he came out running out of the tunnel to start the second half.
"Great leader," said defensive end Sam Greene. "He gives it his all. It doesn't matter if it's a big-time game or practice, and it doesn't matter the time or date, he comes out there and competes because he loves football, and I love him for that."
Meyer transferred to USC from Wyoming in late May and had to play catch up in coach D’Anton Lynn’s defense after not taking part in spring practice. He arrived on campus and immediately made his presence felt and was named a starter for the season opener against the LSU Tigers.
“Super impressed,” Lynn said. “I think he has a knee, he has an elbow, he has a hand. Whether he misses practice or not, when it comes to game day he’s always out there, he’s always going to give it his all. He always does what he’s supposed to do and everyone on the team sees that and I’ve been just been impressed by a guy that wasn’t here all spring, just how respected he is on the team.”
The Trojans have a number of young players on the front seven that are earning some valuable playing time down the stretch and watching a player like Meyer is setting the perfect example with his leadership and work ethic in his lone season in the Cardinal and Gold.
"How to work, just everything he does, it’s how he takes notes, it’s how he prepares, it’s how he’s out here before practice, it’s the stuff he does out here after practice," Lynn said. "I think he’s a perfect example of how to be a pro.”
