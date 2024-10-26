USC Trojans’ Makai Lemon Emerging as Team’s No. 1 Receiver After Returning from Injury
There is no ceiling on kind of player USC Trojans receiver Makai Lemon can become because he keeps raising the bar. The sophomore receiver put together the best performance of his career in Fridays win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights when he reeled in four receptions for 134 yards and a touchdown. It was the third straight week Lemon has recorded career-highs in receptions or receiving yards. He also added an 80-yard kickoff return in the first quarter that sparked the Trojans second scoring drive.
“He's made some really competitive catchers, some big plays after the catch,” said USC coach Lincoln Riley. “He's playing fast, playing confident, and, you know, he was just, it was, you know, kind of his night with ball found him, and he made some really good, aggressive plays. So he just continues to improve his player."
In a deep and talented Trojans receiver room, there is a strong case to be made Lemon has become the No. 1 receiver for USC. His production over the course of the month is something that his teammates saw back in August.
"I think I saw that in camp to be honest," said USC receiver Kyle Ford. "I think that's the main point that I saw him be like that. And I always knew he was a dog. I mean, last year he lined up at corner against me, and I just kind of knew the person he was. So him doing these things, and the way he plays, and the attitude he plays and I love it."
On Friday night, Lemon made a case for the MVP of the game. In addition to his 80-yard kickoff return, Lemon kickstarted a scoring drive in the third quarter with a 70-yard reception, including 60 yards after the catch.
“Like in camp, like he was balled every day. I think, honestly, he was like the MVP to camp, like in my eyes, and I thought I played great as well, but I thought he was the MVP of camp. He was playing great ball. So it's cool to see that translate," said Ford.
Since returning from a scary injured he sustained against Michigan, where he left the stadium in an ambulance, Lemon has emerged as quarterback Miller Moss’ go-to target. Lemon has led the team in receptions and receiving yards since Oct. 5.
"I think you've seen him kind of slowly build towards the game like this since he came back, just from being out, obviously, having him healthy, you know, really helps us offensively,” Moss said. “I don't think anyone's surprised by that. You know, he's a heck of a player, and we've all known that, know that and seen that practice, so, you know, awesome to kind of see him show that in the game atmosphere.”
Riley has talked about the Trojans needing to separate from teams in the second half and having a player like Lemon can certainly help do that. His 40-yard touchdown to close out the third quarter made it a three-score game and USC never looked back.
