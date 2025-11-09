Five Shocking Stats From USC Trojans' Win Over Northwestern
Another Big Ten win defeating Northwestern 38-17 in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum keeps the No. 19 USC Trojans still in the hunt for the College Football Playoff.
In a sharp offensive attack paired with a solid second half defensive performance, the Trojans earned some career-highs, and wild plays that helped earned USC the win.
1. 161 Receiving Yards, Makai Lemon Career-High
Wide receiver Makai Lemon has been tabbed as one of USC’s, and college football’s, best wide receivers this season. Against Northwestern, he cemented his narrative even more.
Lemon recorded a career high of 165 receiving yards, passing his previous of 158 from the Sept. 6 Georgia Southern win, and added two touchdowns on the night — one receiving and one rushing. What’s been known all season is that Lemon and quarterback Jayden Maiava are a lethal duo when they’re in sync, and against Northwestern it showed in the 38 points scored for USC.
The trust in Lemon out wide goes well beyond simply throwing him the ball. He thrives after the catch, consistently breaking tackles and turning short gains into explosive plays.
Lemon is a receiver to continue to watch as USC hosts the Iowa Hawkeyes next on Saturday, Nov. 15.
2. Seven Offensive Lineman Were Used In One Play
The Trojans needed a first down, and Riley turned to a new formation in order to get it executed, an extra offensive lineman.
The play was designed around allowing Maiava to sneak in and grab the first down on his feet, and ultimately it was successful. This marked the first play with seven offensive lineman coach Riley had ever used as USC’s head coach.
3. Two No. 80's
Just when USC punt team was taking to field to punt after a fourth, who Trojan fans thought was No. 80 Sam Johnson, was actually No. 80 Sam Huard — USC’s third string quarterback.
Huard was disguised himself as Johnson in what fans assumed was a punt attempt, turned into a fake punt turned 10-yard pass to wide receiver Tanook Hines for a first down.
The play took many off guard, for both reasons of applauding a well-executed trick play drawn up by Riley and the coaching staff, as well as debates sparking on if the play is even legal.
Riley immediately addressed the fake punt questions following the win, and told the media what was missing.
"You guys got to pay attention. That's been on there, it's been on there for three weeks," Riley said to reporters after the win. "It was just a well thought out thing, but several of our staff members were involved in it and got it at the right time, and we had confidence in it. Sam stepped in there (and) made a good throw."
4. One FBS Quarterback With A Forced Fumble: Jayden Maiava
In what was arguably the play of the game, Maiava threw his body into a tackle that saved a Northwestern touchdown following his interception.
Maiava got there just in time to make a play right before the end zone, knocked the ball out of his hands to rule a USC touchback. The forced fumble marks the first and only of any FBS quarterback this season.
When asked about his decision to throw himself into a tackle with a 270 pound defensive lineman, his answer revolved around his teammates, and doing whatever it takes to help his team.
"I mean, I don't even know where he came from, honestly," Maiava said to reporters after the win. "So I just saw him running with the ball. See him down the sideline, so I thought, just go out there and sacrifice my body for my brothers."
Maiava finished out the night with 299 passings yards, 24 of 33 passing, two passing touchdowns, one rushing and a forced fumble to add a seventh win to the Trojans record.
5. 309: Most Passing Yards Northwestern Allowed All Season
Before week 11, the most passing yards Northwestern had allowed in a game was 218. USC surpassed that mark with 309 in the Trojans' win.
The Trojans passing attack was merely unstoppable once it kicked into gear, with Lemon’s career high and Maiava producing another 250+ yard performance added depth to their offense, and their scoring.
Lemon added a reception score himself, alongside wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane’s who’s one-handed catch helped extend USC’s 21-14 lead into 28-14. USC’s bounce-back passing performance added promise for the Trojans down the final stretch of Big Ten competition, using their pass game to cement themselves as a top competitor