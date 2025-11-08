Revisiting USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava's Forced Fumble Against Northwestern
The No. 19 USC Trojans took down the Northwestern Wildcats on Friday night, 38-17. It was a big win for the Trojans, who are still seeking a College Football Playoff appearance. It was a tight game in the first half, and a clutch play by USC quarterback Jayden Maiava proved that it took every moment for the Trojans to win.
In the second quarter of the game, the Trojans had the ball with just under three minutes to go in the half. While under pressure, Maiava threw an interception, caught by Northwestern defensive lineman Najee Story.
Story chose to take the ball and attempt to run into the endzone, and Maiava made a diving tackle at the last second. Maiava's effort not only avoided the pick-six, but his hit caused Story to fumble. The ball ended up bouncing out of the back of the end zone, resulting in a touchback, giving USC the ball back.
While Maiava made the mistake, he quickly made up for it on the very same play. When the Trojans’ offense regained possession of the ball, the team drove down the field to take back the lead.
The Northwestern Wildcats kept the game close throughout the first half, and that play could be one to look back on as the deciding factor on which team had the momentum. If Northwestern scored the touchdown, the Wildcats could have had the momentum to close out the half; instead, the Trojans took the lead and eventually won the game.
Maiava finished the game going 24-of-33 for 299 yards and two passing touchdowns. The interception caught by Story was his only turnover of the game. He also rushed the ball four times for 10 yards and one rushing touchdown.
What The Win vs. Northwestern Means
With the win, the USC Trojans are 7-2, going 5-1 in the Big Ten conference. Despite having two losses, the Trojans' CFP hopes are still alive after the win. USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans have three games remaining, and the win against the Wildcats could help the program keep up the momentum.
The Trojans will next face the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes, who will be coming off a game against the No. 9 Oregon Ducks. Whether Iowa pulls off the upset or not against Oregon, it is gearing up for a physical matchup. The Trojans playing on Friday will give them an extra day of rest before hosting the Hawkeyes, who will be traveling after a tough game.
After facing the Hawkeyes, the Trojans will travel to Eugene, Oregon, to play the Ducks. If the Trojans take down the Hawkeyes and the Ducks on the road, the Trojans could be in a position to make the playoff.
The final game of the season will be against the UCLA Bruins. While UCLA is unranked, a win against the cross-town rival could be the deciding factor for the Trojans’ postseason.
Riley and the Trojans can only control their own record, and winning the remaining games of the season is how USC can have a chance at making the CFP. USC has seven wins and is officially bowl eligible, but its sights are set on a national championship.