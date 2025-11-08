All Trojans

Revisiting USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava's Forced Fumble Against Northwestern

The No. 19 USC Trojans took down the Northwestern Wildcats on Friday night, 38-17. USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava made a key play, demonstrating why players have to continue to push through every play until the end.

Angela Miele

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Georgia Southern Eagles at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The No. 19 USC Trojans took down the Northwestern Wildcats on Friday night, 38-17. It was a big win for the Trojans, who are still seeking a College Football Playoff appearance. It was a tight game in the first half, and a clutch play by USC quarterback Jayden Maiava proved that it took every moment for the Trojans to win.

In the second quarter of the game, the Trojans had the ball with just under three minutes to go in the half. While under pressure, Maiava threw an interception, caught by Northwestern defensive lineman Najee Story.

Story chose to take the ball and attempt to run into the endzone, and Maiava made a diving tackle at the last second. Maiava's effort not only avoided the pick-six, but his hit caused Story to fumble. The ball ended up bouncing out of the back of the end zone, resulting in a touchback, giving USC the ball back.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While Maiava made the mistake, he quickly made up for it on the very same play. When the Trojans’ offense regained possession of the ball, the team drove down the field to take back the lead.

The Northwestern Wildcats kept the game close throughout the first half, and that play could be one to look back on as the deciding factor on which team had the momentum. If Northwestern scored the touchdown, the Wildcats could have had the momentum to close out the half; instead, the Trojans took the lead and eventually won the game.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) drops back to throw the ball in the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Maiava finished the game going 24-of-33 for 299 yards and two passing touchdowns. The interception caught by Story was his only turnover of the game. He also rushed the ball four times for 10 yards and one rushing touchdown.

What The Win vs. Northwestern Means

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

With the win, the USC Trojans are 7-2, going 5-1 in the Big Ten conference. Despite having two losses, the Trojans' CFP hopes are still alive after the win. USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans have three games remaining, and the win against the Wildcats could help the program keep up the momentum.

The Trojans will next face the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes, who will be coming off a game against the No. 9 Oregon Ducks. Whether Iowa pulls off the upset or not against Oregon, it is gearing up for a physical matchup. The Trojans playing on Friday will give them an extra day of rest before hosting the Hawkeyes, who will be traveling after a tough game.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

After facing the Hawkeyes, the Trojans will travel to Eugene, Oregon, to play the Ducks. If the Trojans take down the Hawkeyes and the Ducks on the road, the Trojans could be in a position to make the playoff.

The final game of the season will be against the UCLA Bruins. While UCLA is unranked, a win against the cross-town rival could be the deciding factor for the Trojans’ postseason.

Riley and the Trojans can only control their own record, and winning the remaining games of the season is how USC can have a chance at making the CFP. USC has seven wins and is officially bowl eligible, but its sights are set on a national championship.

Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

