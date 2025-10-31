USC Trojans' Biggest Challenge in Path to College Football Playoff
The No. 23 USC Trojans are seven games through and have earned they way back into the top 25 heading into week 10. What USC still has left to do is convince the college football world that they are a College Football Playoff contender.
Especially with a critical five-game stretch coming up, starting with their road contest at Nebraska, each game can bring USC one step closer to chasing their first ever CFP berth. ESPN analyst Heather Dinich recently delivered the harsh reality for the Trojans if they want a shot at the postseason.
Heather Dinich’s Latest CFP Bubble Watch Reveals Where USC Stands
For Dinich, USC has been listed high in her Big Ten CFP watch, praising them for what they have been able to produce on both sides of the ball. Considering the Trojans' week 8 loss followed by a bye week, the Trojans have moved down the list with other Big Ten contenders listed in the Trojans' old spot.
Among Dinich’s four categories of team placement – would be in, on the cusp, work to do and would be out – USC earned a spot in the “work to do” category following their week 8 loss and a week 9 bye.
Dinich also listed USC as a Spotlight team. The analysis behind the Trojans CFP race comes from potential to be a true contender, but need to capitalize on their chances at cementing it for good.
“Both of USC's losses were on the road to respectable opponents in Illinois and Notre Dame, but the Trojans still have another big opportunity for a road win against a ranked opponent Nov. 22 at Oregon,” Dinich wrote.
USC’s remaining schedule may have only one other ranked opponent in the No. 6 Ducks, but the Trojans must also face Nebraska in Lincoln, and Northwestern and a current 6-2 Iowa team at home before they face the Ducks.
What Dinich also made note of was the competition in the Big Ten, with three other programs making a strong statement for their CFP resumes.
“The Big Ten is top-heavy, with Ohio State, Indiana and Oregon leading the way, but there is still a month for some second-tier teams to make a push.”
Why Year Four Under Lincoln Riley’s Could be The CFP Year
The Trojans have been one of the most impressive teams coming off their 7-6 season last year sitting 5-2 overall and 3-1 in conference play. While the season is far from over, USC still has a strong chance of making history under coach Lincoln Riley.
USC’s offense has been exceptional since quarterback Jayden Maiava has started, delivering a solid pass game each week.
Echoing Dinich, the race for another Big Ten team to make the playoff is on, and the Trojans run has started as a two-loss team, but they must make it through their final stretch of the season. Through nine weeks of play, USC has accounted for an average of 530 yards per game and 326 passing yards per game, both leading the nation. With an offense that has scored 30 or more points in each of their first six games, the Trojans have consistently put themselves in position to win every week.
USC will travel to Lincoln, Nebraska to face the Cornhuskers on Nov. 1 at 4:30 p.m. PT streamed on NBC.