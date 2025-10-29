The Unexpected Family Tie Between USC And Nebraska’s Starting Quarterbacks
It’s been almost a full year since Jayden Maiava replaced Miller Moss as the USC Trojans starting quarterback.
Following a disappointing loss to Washington on the road last Halloween weekend, USC coach Lincoln Riley turned to Maiava to be the new signal-caller. The redshirt junior reflected on that first week when he took over under center.
“It was a lot at first. But, I try to just stay down,” Maiava said. I think this year I did a really good job in terms of just staying neutral headed. I wish I had known that last year. But I mean, everything happens for a reason, so I'm super grateful.”
The 4-5 Trojans were coming off their second bye week and in danger of missing out on a bowl game. Maiava accounted for all four touchdowns and led Southern Cal to a thrilling 28-20 win over Nebraska in his first start with the Cardinal and Gold.
He would end up going 3-1 as a starter, which included wins over UCLA and Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl.
Growth Under Lincoln Riley
Maiava transferred from UNLV to USC in January 2024. He competed with Moss in the spring and fall camp, but Riley ultimately decided to go with Moss, who was in his fourth season with the program.
Maiava saw limited action through the first nine games, but stayed ready for when his number was eventually called.
“I thought the way that Jayden handled both when he wasn't the starter and then when he was, I think set the stage for player he's started to become,” Riley said. “And what he means to this team and program right now with class both ways. That made a huge difference when you're going through something like that. Even to look back now, even like on last year's film and all that, and see how much he's grown as a player, a leader. All that from them. It's a shocking difference, kind of full circle this time.”
Maiava’s game has drastically improved over the course of the last year. In his second year with the program, he appears more confident and comfortable in Riley’s system and it reflects in his play.
He’s become the unquestioned leader. Teammates have described him as someone that became more vocal this past year.
The Trojans change their team captains on a week-to-week basis and Maiava is the one of two players, alongside redshirt senior linebacker Eric Gentry, to be named a captain for every game.
Relationship With Nebraska Quarterback Dylan Raiola
Maiava and Nebraska sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola will square off for the second time in their college careers, this time on Saturday, Nov. 1 in Lincoln.
Maiava says he and Raiola don’t have a “close relationship” but their families do. The two of them were able to share a moment on the field after last year’s contest.
“That was a pretty special moment for us. I think just because two small kids from the island playing at a really high level right now college football,” Maiava said. “So I think just taking it in, and being grateful for where we've come from. And he's doing a lot of really good things over there, so can't wait.”
Both quarterbacks were born in Hawaii. Both are of Polynesian descent and were connected through Maiava's quarterback coach.
Returning from Bye Week
The Trojans just went through this process a couple of weeks ago. Coming off a bye week to face another tough opponent following a devastating loss.
USC came out against Michigan on Oct. 11 firing on all cylinders, despite losing some key players on offense early in the game. So, how can the Trojans find similar success after this bye week.
“Just continue to sharp the edge and just continue to keep your head down, keep fighting. Just staying in it, no matter what. Obviously we got this by we got to rest up a little bit, which is super awesome and great. But I think just being that beast every single day.”
Similar to a couple of weeks ago, Southern Cal is eager to return to game action.
“I like to see it as another great opportunity for us and the boys just to go out there and showcase what we've been practicing for,” Maiava said.