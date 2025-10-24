Why USC's Bye Week is Crucial for Trojans' Offensive Line Injuries
The USC Trojans wrapped up their second bye week as they prepare to enter the final and crucial part of their schedule.
USC has been hit hard by injuries this season, and the bye week has provided the opportunity for some players to get healthy before they face Nebraska on the road in week 10. Trojans offensive linemen Elijah Paige and Kilian O'Connor have both missed time with injuries, but USC coach Lincoln Riley said he is “hopeful” that Paige and O’Connor will be able to return after the bye.
“They're making some real progress,” Riley said. “Starting to get a lot closer. Definitely more realistic than what it's been over the last several weeks.”
Injuries on the Offensive Line
Starting left tackle Elijah Paige has not played since he went down in the second quarter of the Trojans week 4 win over Michigan State.
Paige took part in warmups ahead of USC’s matchup against Notre Dame last weekend. He even suited up for the game, but Paige was ultimately held out of the contest.
Center Kilian O’Connor suffered a lower body injury in the second quarter of the Trojans week 5 loss to Illinois. He had been walking around with a hefty brace on his leg the past few weeks.
MORE: The Nebraska Star That Could Be A Problem for USC’s Run Defense
MORE: USC Fans Will Love The New Mindset From Trojans' Offense
MORE: USC's Five-Star Elbert Hill IV Turning Heads With Explosive Touchdowns
In their absence, the Trojans have had to shake up its offensive line, which included moving guard Tobias Raymond to left tackle and inserting Syracuse transfer J’Onre Reed at center and Micah Banuelos at guard.
For two and half games, Southern Cal were able to have a ton of success behind its new-look offensive line, but that group struggled mightily against the Irish in week 8.
The run game was never able to get going. A week after rushing for 224 yards against Michigan, USC only managed to rush for 68 yards against Notre Dame. Quarterback Jayden Maiava fell under heavy duress at times, more so than any other point this season.
Waymond Jordan Update
Running back Waymond Jordan was seen for the first time since undergoing tightrope surgery on his ankle. The Trojans leading rusher is on a scooter with some crutches is expect to be out 4-6 weeks since the injury.
Jordan limped off the field in the second quarter against Michigan week 7, unable to put any weight on that ankle.
Other Injury News
Sophomore receiver Zacharyus Williams continues to be out since suffering an upper body injury in the second half of the Trojans week 2 win over Georgia Southern.
The Utah transfer was in an arm sling when USC took the field in week 4 but has been out of since.
Freshman defensive lineman Floyd Boucard suffered a lower body injury against Michigan and had a brace on his leg the following week. Riley said at the time he expected Boucard to be out for a few weeks, so his availability against Nebraska will be something to monitor.