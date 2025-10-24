All Trojans

Why USC's Bye Week is Crucial for Trojans' Offensive Line Injuries

USC Trojans offensive tackle Elijah Paige has been out since week 4 and center Kilian O'Connor since week 5. However, USC coach Lincoln Riley is hopeful the two members of the Trojans starting offensive line will be able to return after the bye week.

Kendell Hollowell

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans wrapped up their second bye week as they prepare to enter the final and crucial part of their schedule. 

USC has been hit hard by injuries this season, and the bye week has provided the opportunity for some players to get healthy before they face Nebraska on the road in week 10. Trojans offensive linemen Elijah Paige and Kilian O'Connor have both missed time with injuries, but USC coach Lincoln Riley said he is “hopeful” that Paige and O’Connor will be able to return after the bye.

“They're making some real progress,” Riley said. “Starting to get a lot closer. Definitely more realistic than what it's been over the last several weeks.”

Injuries on the Offensive Line 

Starting left tackle Elijah Paige has not played since he went down in the second quarter of the Trojans week 4 win over Michigan State. 

Paige took part in warmups ahead of USC’s matchup against Notre Dame last weekend. He even suited up for the game, but Paige was ultimately held out of the contest. 

Center Kilian O’Connor suffered a lower body injury in the second quarter of the Trojans week 5 loss to Illinois. He had been walking around with a hefty brace on his leg the past few weeks.

In their absence, the Trojans have had to shake up its offensive line, which included moving guard Tobias Raymond to left tackle and inserting Syracuse transfer J’Onre Reed at center and Micah Banuelos at guard. 

For two and half games, Southern Cal were able to have a ton of success behind its new-look offensive line, but that group struggled mightily against the Irish in week 8. 

The run game was never able to get going. A week after rushing for 224 yards against Michigan, USC only managed to rush for 68 yards against Notre Dame. Quarterback Jayden Maiava fell under heavy duress at times, more so than any other point this season.

Waymond Jordan Update 

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Running back Waymond Jordan was seen for the first time since undergoing tightrope surgery on his ankle. The Trojans leading rusher is on a scooter with some crutches is expect to be out 4-6 weeks since the injury. 

Jordan limped off the field in the second quarter against Michigan week 7, unable to put any weight on that ankle. 

Other Injury News 

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, center, runs on to the field for the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Sophomore receiver Zacharyus Williams continues to be out since suffering an upper body injury in the second half of the Trojans week 2 win over Georgia Southern. 

The Utah transfer was in an arm sling when USC took the field in week 4 but has been out of since. 

Freshman defensive lineman Floyd Boucard suffered a lower body injury against Michigan and had a brace on his leg the following week. Riley said at the time he expected Boucard to be out for a few weeks, so his availability against Nebraska will be something to monitor.

