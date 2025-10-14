All Trojans

USC Trojans Fined by Big Ten for Bryan Jackson Availability Report Violation

The USC Trojans were fined $5,000 by the Big Ten on Monday for playing sophomore running back Bryan Jackson, who was initially listed as "out" in Saturday's win over the Michigan Wolverines, despite being in communication with the league office during the game.

Kendell Hollowell

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans have been fined $5,000 by the Big Ten for playing sophomore running back Bryan Jackson in Saturday's 31-13 win over Michigan. 

Jackson was initially listed as "out" on the final availability report before the game but suited up in the second half.

USC Trojans Fined Big Ten Bryan Jackson Injury Report Violation Lincoln Riley Michigan Wolverines King Miller Waymond Jordan
Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

USC coach Lincoln Riley addressed playing Jackson in the second half on Saturday night. 

“So unique situation. I want to say this well, so you guys don't break me over the coals if I don't say it perfectly,” Riley said. “But it was a wellness issue, obviously, in the game. He's been practicing in a very limited capacity in a buildup for last several weeks. He's had a turf toe and so there was the expectation coming in this game that outside of just a near catastrophe, that we weren't going to play him. 

“And so the game plays out. We have a couple injuries that you never obviously expect to happen. Two of them, just like that, we were able to get in communication with the league office, explain the situation. Our doctors medically cleared him, and again, it just became a wellness issue for us here, so we made sure to clear it. The kid was ready to go, and then stepped up.”

Bryan Jackson Playing Time 

USC Trojans Fined Big Ten Bryan Jackson Injury Report Violation Lincoln Riley Michigan Wolverines King Miller Waymond Jordan
Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back Bryan Jackson (21) gets past Michigan Wolverines linebacker Cole Sullivan (23) and runs for a touchdown in the second half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Jackson had not played since week 1. He carried the ball five times for 35 yards and a touchdown this past weekend. All of his carries came with less than seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. 

Jackson’s injury had been a mystery because the Texas native has come out to practice in street clothes for almost a month and a half and was in them again until the third quarter. 

Injuries to Running Back Room

USC Trojans Fined Big Ten Bryan Jackson Injury Report Violation Lincoln Riley Michigan Wolverines King Miller Waymond Jordan
Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Eli Sanders (1) runs the ball ahead of Michigan State Spartans defensive back Ade Willie (6) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Eli Sanders went down on the Trojans opening possession when he got knocked out bounds after making a 10-yard catch. He limped off the field and did not return. 

Sanders, a New Mexico transfer, will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury. 

Waymond Jordan hobbled off the field on one leg late in the second quarter, unable to put any weight on his left ankle. He will undergo tightrope surgery tomorrow on his ankle this week and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks. 

Jordan and Sanders were the Trojans two leading rushers. 

Emergence of King Miller 

USC Trojans Fined Big Ten Bryan Jackson Injury Report Violation Lincoln Riley Michigan Wolverines King Miller Waymond Jordan
Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs to the 19-yard line in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

USC turned to walk-on redshirt freshman King Miller, who had a performance inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum that Trojans fans will remember for quite some time. 

Miller carried the ball 18 times for 158 yards and one touchdown. His 49-yard on 3rd-and-26 early in the third quarter kept the Trojans drive alive. Miller capped it off with a 15-yard touchdown run that made it 21-7 and the Wolverines never came within one score again. 

Miller, a Southern California native, called the opportunity “a dream come true.” He and his twin brother joined the Trojans in 2024 as preferred walk-ons. 

Kendell Hollowell, a Southern California native has been been covering collegiate athletics since 2020 via radio and digital journalism. His experience includes covering programs such as the USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores and Alabama Crimson Tide. Kendell He also works in TV production for the NFL Network. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kendell was a collegiate athlete on the University of Wyoming and Adams State football team. He is committed to bringing in-depth insight and analysis for USC athletics.

