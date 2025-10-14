USC Trojans Fined by Big Ten for Bryan Jackson Availability Report Violation
The USC Trojans have been fined $5,000 by the Big Ten for playing sophomore running back Bryan Jackson in Saturday's 31-13 win over Michigan.
Jackson was initially listed as "out" on the final availability report before the game but suited up in the second half.
USC coach Lincoln Riley addressed playing Jackson in the second half on Saturday night.
“So unique situation. I want to say this well, so you guys don't break me over the coals if I don't say it perfectly,” Riley said. “But it was a wellness issue, obviously, in the game. He's been practicing in a very limited capacity in a buildup for last several weeks. He's had a turf toe and so there was the expectation coming in this game that outside of just a near catastrophe, that we weren't going to play him.
“And so the game plays out. We have a couple injuries that you never obviously expect to happen. Two of them, just like that, we were able to get in communication with the league office, explain the situation. Our doctors medically cleared him, and again, it just became a wellness issue for us here, so we made sure to clear it. The kid was ready to go, and then stepped up.”
Bryan Jackson Playing Time
Jackson had not played since week 1. He carried the ball five times for 35 yards and a touchdown this past weekend. All of his carries came with less than seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
Jackson’s injury had been a mystery because the Texas native has come out to practice in street clothes for almost a month and a half and was in them again until the third quarter.
Injuries to Running Back Room
Eli Sanders went down on the Trojans opening possession when he got knocked out bounds after making a 10-yard catch. He limped off the field and did not return.
Sanders, a New Mexico transfer, will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury.
Waymond Jordan hobbled off the field on one leg late in the second quarter, unable to put any weight on his left ankle. He will undergo tightrope surgery tomorrow on his ankle this week and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks.
Jordan and Sanders were the Trojans two leading rushers.
Emergence of King Miller
USC turned to walk-on redshirt freshman King Miller, who had a performance inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum that Trojans fans will remember for quite some time.
Miller carried the ball 18 times for 158 yards and one touchdown. His 49-yard on 3rd-and-26 early in the third quarter kept the Trojans drive alive. Miller capped it off with a 15-yard touchdown run that made it 21-7 and the Wolverines never came within one score again.
Miller, a Southern California native, called the opportunity “a dream come true.” He and his twin brother joined the Trojans in 2024 as preferred walk-ons.