USC Trojans And Lincoln Riley's Chance To Make History
With just three games left for the No. 17 USC Trojans regular season, the next three weekends bring high stakes that could shape their postseason.
Starting Saturday, USC faces back-to-back ranked opponents with No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes at home, and on the road at No. 8 Oregon the following weekend. Both games present new challenges for the Trojans, who enter each weekend looking to preserve their two-loss record.
USC vs. Iowa Can Shake Up CFP Race
So what if Iowa enters the weekend with three-losses and nothing to lose, it does not mean that Trojan fans can overlook hosting the Hawkeyes. Iowa lost 18-16 in a walk-off field goal to Oregon to record their third loss of the season, and knock them out of Big Ten title and CFP contention.
USC's chances for a playoff spot would make history for the Trojans, it would be the first time in program history, and the first time under coach Lincoln Riley.
The Trojans were aware of their position entering November after their second-loss to Notre Dame, and have the chance to secure another home, and ranked, win against the Hawkeyes and further their CFP posotion.
The key to defeating the Hawkeyes? Force Iowa quarterback Mark Gronowski to throw the ball. The Hawkeyes signal-caller has just five passing touchdowns on the season, but has 12 rushing, the most by any big ten quarterback and sits second with the most in conference.
MORE: USC Coach Lincoln Riley Defends Controversial Fake Punt
MORE: How to Watch USC Trojans Women's Volleyball Ahead of Nebraska Cornhuskers Match
MORE: How ESPN's College GameDay Could be on USC Trojans' Upcoming Schedule
Trojan fans have seen the defense struggle against the run in recent weeks, most notably against Notre Dame and Nebraska. If USC can force Gronowski to rely on his arm against a secondary that has stepped up over the last two games, the Hawkeyes could be in trouble.
Joel Klatt Weighs In On USC vs. Iowa
USC is 5-0 this season at home entering this weekend, with yet another incredibly important game on the line, defending a two-loss record and an undefeated at home record.
For analyst Joel Klatt, the Hawkeyes and Trojans matchup is bad for Riley based on their recent performances, especially their run defense.
"The Iowa defense is specifically suited to take a team like USC and frustrate them, because they won't be able to get chunk plays," Klatt said on The Herd. "They've got levels of defense, Tips, and overthrows usually end up in the hands of the (Iowa) defender. That's how they turn the ball over, create short fields. Then they're gonna run the absolute crap out of the football."
While Klatt is not wrong about a good run game paired with the Trojans run defense possibly causing trouble, linebacker Desman Stephens II reminded the media that his position group lives to play teams like Iowa.
"As backers, we always love a game where we can get in the box and get dirty. So, I mean, it's a linebacker's dream," Stephens said after Wednesday's practice.
If USC can shut down the run and make Iowa throw, the Trojans will have a strong chance to lock up their fifth conference victory and eighth win of the season.
The Trojans host the No. 21 Hawkeyes on Saturday, Nov. 15 at 12:30 p.m. PT on Big Ten Network.