USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks Kickoff Announcement Delayed
The No. 19 USC Trojans have just three weeks of regular season play left, with three Big Ten opponents left to protect their two-losses entering College Football Playoff conversations.
One of the most anticipated matchups for USC this season is their week 13 game at the No. 9 Oregon Ducks, who arguably could slip into the CFP brackets if they still have one, or two losses. This also marks the Trojans final road contest of the season.
For a ranked matchup heading into Eugene, Oregon, the Ducks and Trojans' kickoff is set for a six-day hold, meaning the timing and broadcast won't be revealed until Sunday.
USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks Slated For Six-Day Hold
USC has had a mix of kickoff times this season, with a majority of them being primetime kicks at 4:30 p.m. PT. Following the Trojans early afternoon 12:30 p.m. PT kick, USC and Oregon's kickoff time is to be determined.
For a Pac-12 reunion game, the Trojans and Ducks meet for the first time as Big Ten competitors, and the first time USC has been to Autzen since 2023 when the Trojans fell 36-27.
The one-loss Oregon team will host the Minnesota Golden Gophers before hosting the Trojans, where they open up as a 21.5 point favorite. While Oregon is a one-loss tea, their only loss comes from No. 2 Indiana, who defeated the Ducks 30-20 in Autzen to break Oregon's 18 home game win streak.
MORE: USC Trojans Running Back King Miller Provides Injury Update
MORE: Lincoln Riley Gets Real About Rumors He's Leaving USC
MORE: USC Volleyball Receives Exciting News Before Hosting Nebraska At Galen Center
Last year, the Ducks finished 13-1 in the regular season, and were also crowned Big Ten Champions defeating then-No. 3 Penn State 45-37. They also earned a first round bye in the 12-team CFP, before losing to eventual national title winners Ohio State.
The Trojans CFP status will be determined by the next three games, and have to get past two ranked opponents in order to seal their fate in the 12-team bracket.
What has caught the eyes of college football fans is the development of the Trojans following their 7-6 overall and 4-5 conference record. In coach Lincoln Riley's fourth year leading USC, they sit at 7-2 overall and 5-1 in Big Ten play and has one of the most explosive offenses in the nation.
After the Northwestern win, the explosive offense showed up and showed out. Running back King Miller rushed for a third 100-yard game, wide receiver Makai Lemon set a career high of 161 receiving yards and quarterback Jayden Maiava is the only quarterback in FBS with a forced fumble.
Now, if the Trojans can secure another win before their road contest at Oregon, USC has the chance to carry their momentum into a competitive Big Ten showdown with the Top-10 Ducks.
What's In Store For USC vs. Oregon
Previously Pac-12 opponents, the Ducks and Trojans have a long-line of history between the two programs. Through the 69 times USC and Oregon have met, the Trojans lead the series 39-28-2. However, the last time they met in Autzen was recently in 2023.
When 2023 felt like a battle of two solid quarterbacks in Chicago Bears Caleb Williams and Denver Broncos Bo Nix, this season feels similar with Maiava and Oregon quarterback Dante Moore.
Moore, the transfer from UCLA, has been the leading man for the Ducks in their 8-1 record. Through nine games, Moore has thrown for 1,884 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions. Through nine games for Maiava, he's thrown for 2,614 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and six interceptions.
How both teams handle their Week 12 opponents will set the stage for Nov. 22 in Autzen — a matchup that could shape who stays alive in the College Football Playoff hunt.