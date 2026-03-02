USC Trojans Counting on Continued Development at Key Defensive Position

A dominant defensive front can upgrade an entire defense, and it all starts in the interior. They can create chaos for offenses in both the run and pass game.

For the USC Trojans, their interior defensive line room is a great combination of highly touted recruits to returning veterans. Despite having some struggles last season, USC wasn’t particularly active in the transfer portal at the position, just adding Michigan State’s Alex VanSumeren. Instead, its a unit that is committed to the development of players they have largely acquired through high school recruiting.

Can a Returning Defensive Lineman Become a Dominant Force?

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) and defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart (4) pose with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Originally, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 cycle, defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart reclassified just a couple of months before the early signing period for the 2025 cycle.

USC went all-in on landing the New Orleans native and in his first season, Stewart lived up to the billing. His ascension from month-to-month was evident. Stewart finished second on the team in tackles for loss with 7.5. He registered 1.5 sacks and his interception against Iowa in mid-November was vital in the Trojans two-touchdown comeback win.

Stewart did all of that at just 18 years old after having not played in a live game in almost two years and with a stress fracture in his foot. The 6-foot-5, 295-pound sophomore has the potential to be what the Trojans defense has been missing, a consistent and disruptive force in the middle of its defense.

“He’s a young kid who’s hungry and wants to get better and I thought he was freshman year was amazing," said defensive line coach Skyler Jones on The Victory Podcast.

VanSumeren comes over from Michigan State after starting every game each of the past two seasons. He provides another productive Power Four veteran to the room. Defensive lineman Jide Abasiri became a starter in 2025. The rising junior showed flashes of being able to rush the passer from the interior with his 3.5 sacks, which ranked third on the team.

Teammates and coaches have lauded about Abasiri freakish strength since he arrived on campus in the 2024 class. Now, as an upperclassman, it’s about that strength becoming a problem for opposing offenses to block.

Jamaal Jarrett was one of two transfer defensive lineman from the SEC that didn’t pan out for USC last season. He appeared in five games and wasn’t necessarily part of the rotation before undergoing season-ending surgery in early November. The 6-foot-5, 360-pound Georgia transfer played just 45 snaps. The first step is getting him stay healthy and the second is getting to use his size effectively.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive tackle Jide Abasiri (97) celebrates after a sack as center judge referee Amanda Sauer watches against the Missouri State Bears in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“The next step for Jide and Jah is to be consistent. I want those guys to be the most dominant force when they step on the field every snap," Jones said.

Floyd Boucard created buzz coming out of spring practice a year ago and became a key rotational piece in his true freshman season. Redshirt freshman Cash Jacobsen is vying for a spot in the rotation in 2026.

Freshman Class Creates Depth

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Five-star Jaimeon Winfield put together a dominant senior season in the state of Texas and followed it up with a stellar week at the Navy All-American Bowl, facing some of the toughest competition in high school.

Winfield is a great blend of size, speed, power and athleticism. The question isn’t whether Winfield plays immediately, it’s only a matter of how much. The same with local four-star recruit Tomuhini Topui, who gives the Trojans another massive presence on the interior of its defensive front.

Four-star Braeden Jones could end up playing tackle or end. Three-star Jake Johnson is also on campus this spring and three-star Malik Brooks is set to arrive in the summer.

Whether it’s returning veterans or a group of freshmen, all of the players are in the same boat as far as learning Gary Patterson’s defense.

“We’re putting in a new defense where as far as terminology is a little bit different from what we did before,” Jones said. “Right now, it’s about the above the neck approach. Getting in the playbook, understanding the football 101 part, understanding all of the different techniques and how we’re teaching things. I think we have a talented group, but the above the neck approach is how we’re going to get over the top.”