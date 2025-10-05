All Trojans

Why USC Trojans' ESPN FPI Ranking Remains High After Bye Week

The USC Trojans remain one of the top Big Ten teams in ESPN's FPI Top 25 rankings after the bye week. Looking to rebound after their recent loss to the No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini, how can USC improve its ranking?

Caden Handwork

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Week 6 of the college football season provided fans with several shocking moments. On Saturday, arguably the biggest upset of the season took place as the UCLA Bruins shocked the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions 42-37 to earn their first win of the season. The Florida Gators also upset the No. 9 Texas Longhorns 29-21, dropping quarterback Arch Manning's squad to 3-2 on the season.

USC Trojans Remain High In Latest ESPN FPI Rankings

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) scrambles with the ball during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Amidst all the chaos, the USC Trojans didn't play, as they were on their first of two bye weeks of the season. Despite not playing, USC remains high in the latest ESPN FPI Top 25 rankings after the week 6 action. USC checks into this week's rankings at No. 10 in the ESPN FPI, as the Trojans are still getting a lot of love despite their 34-32 loss to the No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini on Sept. 27.

Through five games this season, USC has a 4-1 record. Coming off the bye week, USC will have the opportunity to rebound from the heartbreaking loss to Illinois and improve its standing in the ESPN FPI rankings, as it faces off against the No. 20 Michigan Wolverines in front of a sold-out Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Michigan is two spots behind USC in the rankings, checking in at No. 12 after their 24-10 win over the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday.

USC's explosiveness on offense, led by starting quarterback Jayden Maiava and a talented duo of wide receivers in Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane, is one of the factors contributing to the Trojans' high ranking in the ESPN FPI rankings.

Big Ten Teams in ESPN FPI Top 25

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Lincoln Kienholz (3) runs toward the goal line during the NCAA football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Oct. 4, 2025. Ohio State won 42-3. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Three undefeated Big Ten teams rank ahead of USC in the rankings, including Ohio State (No. 1), Oregon (No. 2), and Indiana (No. 4). Oregon and Indiana will face off on Saturday at Autzen Stadium, in a game with Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff implications on the line.

Big Ten teams that are below USC in the ESPN FPI Top 25 include Penn State, which fell eight spots to No. 19 after its loss to UCLA on Saturday. Nebraska also checks in at No. 22 after its 38-27 win at home over Michigan State on Saturday.

Despite giving USC, their only loss of the season, and being ranked in the AP Top 25, unlike the Trojans, Illinois ranks No. 28 in the ESPN FPI. The blowout 63-10 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers that they suffered on Sept. 20 is a significant factor for their low ranking.

Riley's USC Trojans to Face Major Test Against Michigan

USC's matchup against the Michigan Wolverines is a crucial game for their season and for coach Lincoln Riley. Despite a 4-1 start to the season, there is extreme pressure on Riley to win a game against a ranked opponent after falling short against Illinois.

The next three games, which also include matchups against No. 21 Notre Dame (Oct. 18) and Nebraska (Nov. 1), will define USC's season and Riley's job security as the Trojans' head coach. Beating a ranked opponent in Michigan on Saturday and improving to 5-1 on the season would be a step in the right direction for Riley and the Trojans.

