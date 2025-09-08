Where Do USC Trojans Land In Latest ESPN SP+ Rankings?
After a dominating 59-20 win against the Georgia Southern Eagles, the USC Trojans have been getting a lot of recognition for their impressive offensive showing and it has showed in the recent ESPN FPI rankings and SP+ after week 2.
The Trojans are ranked 10th in the SP+ rankings, which is a college football efficiency ranking. The Trojans have the fourth-best rating at 19.1, behind Oregon, Ohio State, and Penn State. The Ducks have the best rating in the Big Ten and in college football at 26.7.
It's USC's offense, however, that has the best rating out of any team in the country. The Trojans have the best offensive rating of 41.3, which is slightly ahead of the Ducks at 41.1. USC's defense has the 38th-best rating at 22.3 and is ranked 59th in special teams at 0.1.
Through two weeks of the season, USC has also found itself in a position closer to breaking into the top 25, after having the fifth most receiving votes in the week 3 AP poll with 64. A win on the road this weekend against the Purdue Boilermakers in their Big Ten opener could move USC closer to earning a spot in the top 25.
MORE: USC Trojans' Jayden Maiava’s Career Game vs. Georgia Southern Sends A Bigger Message
MORE: New Teams in AP Top 25 Poll? College Football Rankings Prediction
MORE: Biggest Winners, Losers In USC Trojans Win Over Georgia Southern
MORE: USC Trojans’ Latest L.A. Coliseum Attendance Sparks Questions
MORE: BYU Cougars Recruit Ryder Lyons On Campus for USC Trojans vs. Georgia Southern Game
USC's Strength Schedule After Week 2
While the Trojans will play higher-level opponents once they begin Big Ten play, their current strength of schedule is one of the worst in the country. Out of 136 teams in the FBS, the Trojans are ranked 130th in strength of schedule with a rating of 0.994.
After dominating wins against Missouri State and Georgia Southern, USC enters its week 3 matchup against Purdue as heavy favorites once again. The Trojans are currently 21-point favorites to beat the Boilermakers on Saturday according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
The matchup is set to be USC's first time playing Purdue as a Big Ten member as the two teams didn't meet last season. The Boilermakers and Trojans have met four previous times, with USC leading the series 3-1. USC won the latest matchup at the Colisuem in 1998, winning 27-17. Purdue's lone win in the series came in the 1966 Rose Bowl, where the Boilermakers won 14-13.
What Will Be USC's First Test Of The Season?
Anything can happen on any given Saturday in college football, but the Trojans are expected to beat Purdue with ease on Saturday. The Trojans' first test of the season is likely to be on Sept. 20 when Michigan State comes to the Coliseum to face off against the Trojans.
USC could be 4-0 going into what should be their first true road test against the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini on Sept. 27.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.