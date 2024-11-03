USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley on Miller Moss in Loss at Washington: 'Couple of Loose Decisions'
The USC Trojans took on the Washington Huskies in a rainy Husky Stadium on Saturday. It was a night to forget for quarterback Miller Moss.
Moss went 30 for 50 with 293 passing yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions. This is the third time this season Miller Moss threw the ball 50 times or more. Former USC Trojans superstar and Heisman trophy winner Caleb Williams only did that once in his three seasons with Lincoln Riley as his coach.
USC Trojans Fall to 4-5; 0-4 on the Road
The USC Trojans lost 26-21 to the Washington Huskies. USC got off to a rough start and was down 10-0 quickly. They went into halftime down 20-7.
The Trojans rallied and took a 21-20 lead into the 4th quarter with touchdown passes from Miller Moss to Makai Lemon and Kyle Ford. Like clockwork, USC had a late lead and immediately gave it away. Washington took the lead right back with a 10-play, 65-yard drive.
The Trojans, like in all of their previous losses, had a chance to take the lead back, but failed.
Down 26-21, USC had 2 drives to take the lead. Each one stalled in the red zone. Washington bled out the final few seconds and sent the Trojans on the flight back to Los Angeles with a 4-5 record.
The 2024 season has been a nightmare for USC. They fall to 2-5 in Big Ten play, 0-4 on the road, and 4-5 overall. The Trojans’ defense has not been the problem like it was last season, so a lot of the blame has been directed at the offense. The leaders of that offense? Coach Lincoln Riley and quarterback Miller Moss.
Lincoln Riley Asseses Miller Moss’s Outing vs. Washington
Following the loss, Miller Moss did not make an appearance at the Trojans post game press conference. Coach Lincoln Riley was asked what he thought about the performance of Moss in the losing effort.
“I thought he played pretty well in the first half, honestly,” Riley said. “I thought he had a couple of loose decisions in the second half. The third down was a big one, obviously, that hurt us. . . . I thought he played good.”
Moss had a couple of inexcusable mistakes, and Riley highlighted his second-half interception.
“The quarterback position is defined by making big plays, which he made a lot of them,” Riley said. “I thought he gave our guys chances to make a few more plays that we need to make.”
Riley has constantly defended Miller Moss from backlash this season. He has not lost faith in his quarterback and believes he is the right guy for the job for the remainder of the season. Riley did acknowledge that they can’t keep turning the ball over, which has been an issue for Moss this season.
“Obviously, we can’t turn the ball over,” Riley said.
Moss’s three interceptions against Washington give him nine total on the season. While one was a hail mary shouldn’t be held against him, he got away with a close call when he fired the ball into the arms of a Washington lineman who dropped it.
There is sure to be a flurry of questions for Riley this week whether he will stick with Moss or turn it over to sophomore quarterback Jayden Maiava.
