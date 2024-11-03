All Trojans

USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley on Miller Moss in Loss at Washington: 'Couple of Loose Decisions'

The USC Trojans went on the road and took on the Washington Huskies in the rain Saturday night. USC dropped another heartbreaker and fell to 4-5 on the season.

Cory Pappas

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) passes against the Washington Huskies during the first quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) passes against the Washington Huskies during the first quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans took on the Washington Huskies in a rainy Husky Stadium on Saturday. It was a night to forget for quarterback Miller Moss. 

Moss went 30 for 50 with 293 passing yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions. This is the third time this season Miller Moss threw the ball 50 times or more. Former USC Trojans superstar and Heisman trophy winner Caleb Williams only did that once in his three seasons with Lincoln Riley as his coach. 

USC Trojans Fall to 4-5; 0-4 on the Road

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) reacts following a turnover on downs against t
Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) reacts following a turnover on downs against the Washington Huskies during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans lost 26-21 to the Washington Huskies. USC got off to a rough start and was down 10-0 quickly. They went into halftime down 20-7. 

The Trojans rallied and took a 21-20 lead into the 4th quarter with touchdown passes from Miller Moss to Makai Lemon and Kyle Ford. Like clockwork, USC had a late lead and immediately gave it away. Washington took the lead right back with a 10-play, 65-yard drive.

The Trojans, like in all of their previous losses, had a chance to take the lead back, but failed.

Down 26-21, USC had 2 drives to take the lead. Each one stalled in the red zone. Washington bled out the final few seconds and sent the Trojans on the flight back to Los Angeles with a 4-5 record.

The 2024 season has been a nightmare for USC. They fall to 2-5 in Big Ten play, 0-4 on the road, and 4-5 overall. The Trojans’ defense has not been the problem like it was last season, so a lot of the blame has been directed at the offense. The leaders of that offense? Coach Lincoln Riley and quarterback Miller Moss.

Lincoln Riley Asseses Miller Moss’s Outing vs. Washington

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter
Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Following the loss, Miller Moss did not make an appearance at the Trojans post game press conference. Coach Lincoln Riley was asked what he thought about the performance of Moss in the losing effort. 

“I thought he played pretty well in the first half, honestly,” Riley said. “I thought he had a couple of loose decisions in the second half. The third down was a big one, obviously, that hurt us. . . . I thought he played good.”

Moss had a couple of inexcusable mistakes, and Riley highlighted his second-half interception. 

“The quarterback position is defined by making big plays, which he made a lot of them,” Riley said. “I thought he gave our guys chances to make a few more plays that we need to make.”

Riley has constantly defended Miller Moss from backlash this season. He has not lost faith in his quarterback and believes he is the right guy for the job for the remainder of the season. Riley did acknowledge that they can’t keep turning the ball over, which has been an issue for Moss this season. 

“Obviously, we can’t turn the ball over,” Riley said.

Moss’s three interceptions against Washington give him nine total on the season. While one was a hail mary shouldn’t be held against him, he got away with a close call when he fired the ball into the arms of a Washington lineman who dropped it. 

There is sure to be a flurry of questions for Riley this week whether he will stick with Moss or turn it over to sophomore quarterback Jayden Maiava. 

MORE: USC Trojans Upset By Washington Huskies: 'Unacceptable' Says Lincoln Riley

MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Defends USC After Washington Loss: Close To 'Frickin’ Unbelievable'

MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting: Five-Star Julian Lewis Setting High School Records, Potential Flip?

MORE: USC Trojans Battling Notre Dame for Top-100 Linebacker Recruit Madden Faraimo

MORE: Stefon Diggs Injury: Houston Texans' Receiver Robert Woods Increased Role?

MORE: USC Trojans Losing QB Commit Julian Lewis To Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes?

MORE: Houston Texans' Calen Bullock vs. New York Jets' Aaron Rodgers: Rookie Of The Year Case?

MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Takes Blame for Commanders Loss: 'We Will Play Better'

MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Addresses Controversial Decision to Close Practices from Media

Published
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football