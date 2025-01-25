All Trojans

USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley's Needs In Spring Transfer Portal Window

The USC Trojans lost 21 players through the transfer portal. One of the biggest needs when the portal opens in the spring is the wide receiver position. USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans must bring in depth. Recently hired general manager Chad Bowden is expected to be active when the portal is open.

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches pregame warmups against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans faced major transfer portal losses after the 2024 regular season. With 21 outgoing transfers and 10 incoming, On3 ranked the Trojans’ portal position second to last in the Big Ten, and No. 66 overall.

The spring transfer portal will be open from April 16 to April 25. On3’s Pete Nakos listed the Trojans as one of ten teams that have to address their needs in the spring transfer portal.

Nakos listed the biggest need to address in the portal as the wide receiver position. The Trojans lost Zachariah Branch, Duce Robinson, and Kyron Hudson. All three were major losses and a tough blow to USC's offense. They combined for 1,361 receiving yards and nine touchdown receptions. 

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches pregame warmups against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The Trojans have brought in former Boise State wide receiver Prince Strachan. Strachan is a three-star wide receiver, per On3’s ranking. Strachan finished the 2024 season with 304 receiving yards and one touchdown. He is heading into his junior season and is the only receiver the Trojans have brought in through the portal.

“Leading wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane are back, but the depth question is a real concern,” Nakos wrote. “The Trojans added Boise State transfer wide receiver Prince Strachan earlier this month. He posted 304 receiving yards this season. But Hudson stretched the field for USC and Branch’s speed ranks among the best in college football.”

The good news for the USC Trojans is that they will have both Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane returning. Lemon led the Trojans in receiving with 764 yards while Lane led the team with 12 receiving touchdowns. 

The two had a strong Las Vegas Bowl performance against the Texas A&M Aggies. Lane finished the game with 127 receiving yards and three touchdowns while Lemon finished with 99 yards. USC went on to win the game 35-31, despite being a depleted team down many starters. The two receivers have the chance to shine in the 2025 USC offense.

The Trojans class of 2025 does include three four-star wide receivers, Romero Ison, Corey Simms, and Tanook Hines. While they are important additions, there is unknown surrounding how they will be used on the Trojans offense in year one.

With depth being the question that remains, it will be important for the Trojans to grab a player through the portal in April. In addition to Branch, Robinson, and Hudson, wide receiver Charles Ross entered the portal and Kyle Ford is out of eligibility. 

Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) attempts to catch the ball against Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Robert Longerbeam (7) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While the team may have their projected top receiver, the depth is a need. USC coach Lincoln Riley should look for a player that has playing experience, and the speed to try to make up for the loss of  Branch. 

USC has brought in just two four-star players, neither of which are on the offensive side of the ball. Outside of the wide receiver position, the Trojans should look for key depth pieces all around, especially on the offensive line.

USC has found their general manager in Chad Bowden, building a strong front office. The program is trending in the right direction, and taking advantage of the ten-day spring portal opening is a must.

