USC Trojans Transfer Portal Class Ranks Nearly Dead Last In Big Ten, Ahead Of Purdue
The USC Trojans were hit hard by the NCAA transfer portal when it opened in December. USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans have had over 20 departures through the portal, with just 11 incoming. Not only is the quantity of players leaving tough on the team, but the Trojans are losing some big stars.
In On3’s 2025 transfer portal rankings, the USC Trojans are No. 66 among all programs. Within the Big Ten, USC ranks No. 17, only being ranked above the Purdue Boilermakers. The Trojans are struggling to bring in comparable talent to what they have lost on both sides of the ball. USC was once a top place to be as they have won multiple national championships and had many Heisman winners. Now, they are at the bottom of the talent rankings.
Of the players that USC has brought in, there have been just two four-star players. The two players are compared to five of the four-star athletes who transferred out, per On3. The Trojans lost 16 three-star players, only bringing in eight. The mass exodus comes after the USC Trojans finished the 2024 regular season with a 6-6 record.
USC quarterback Miller Moss began the season as the team’s starter. After being benched ahead of the matchup on Nov. 16, it was no surprise that Moss would enter the portal. Moss has since transferred to Louisville.
The receiving room also took a major hit in the portal, losing wide receivers Zachariah Branch, Duce Robinson, and Kyron Hudson. All three players have committed to a new school. Branch will be with Georgia, Robinson with Florida State, and Hudson with Big Ten opponent Penn State.
A surprise offensive player to enter the portal was running back Quinten Joyner. With running back Woody Marks being out of eligibility, Joyner was expected to be the team's leading rusher in 2025. Joyner has since committed to Texas Tech, and the Trojans have brought in two replacement running backs, including three-star running back Eli Sanders from New Mexico and JUCO running back Waymond Jordan.
USC has lost five players across the offensive line, including guard Emmanuel Pregnon. The Trojans did recruit DJ Wingfield from Purdue and J’Onre Reed from Syracuse as USC will have a brand new set of offensive linemen playing together in 2025.
The Trojans lost many key defensive players, including defensive linemen Bear Alexander and DJ Peevy, both four-star players. Among the 11 players that Riley and the Trojans have brought in through the portal, the top incoming transfers are four-star defensive linemen Keeshawn Silver and Jamaal Jarrett.
With the number of players leaving, Riley spoke with reporters about his team and the transfer portal.
“It’s just kind of the new world that we live in,” Riley said. “The reality is you’re going to recruit some transfers to come in, you’re going to have people exit your program, it’s just a part of the world. I’ve learned to not really carry emotion with it. A lot of these are business decisions, I think like I’ve said before on both sides and when those things happen you have to understand it and understand that this is becoming more of a business obviously than it’s ever been. I don’t get too high or too low when good news comes across my desk or tough news comes across my desk."
Ranking low not only in the nation but in the Big Ten is not good optics for USC. On the positive side, the USC Trojans have brought in a couple of five-star players from the class of 2025, including quarterback Husan Longstreet and defensive lineman Jahkeem Stawert. Despite the losses, the Trojans can still be competitive in 2025, but the coaching staff will have to continue to bring in talent.
