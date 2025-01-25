Can USC Trojans Win A National Championship Within Next 15 Years?
With the college football national championship over and the Ohio State Buckeyes being crowned, it is time to look ahead. The USC Trojans have won nine national championships. Within the last 15 years, the Trojans won one national championship, two if counting the 2004 vacated season.
Though vacated, the 2004 season was the last time the USC Trojans won it all. Despite the 20 years that have gone by without being champions, The USC Trojans is a team to watch to win a national championship within the next 15 years.
The Big Ten conference is bringing in money. With the right investments, USC can grow its football program, and keep up with the schools that are using NIL to their advantage. USC athletic director Jen Cohen recently confirmed that USC intends to pay out the full share of revenue, $20.5 million, to their athletes.
“Championship programs require championship resources, and as we invest the full permissible $20.5 million in 2025-26, we must prioritize more strategically and operate more efficiently than ever before. Maximizing our investment in USC Football – whose success generates the revenue that supports broad-based excellence in all our sports – is critical,” Cohen wrote.
Cohen understands the changes to the college football atmosphere and the importance of NIL to win championships. Understanding this and using their investments for their athletes is going to keep the USC Trojans football team competitive for years to come.
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Deion Sanders NCAA Violation: USC Trojans Decommit Julian Lewis
MORE: Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones Interested In Pete Carroll To Replace Mike McCarthy?
MORE: Reggie Bush Reveals Biggest Changes Needed In USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Offense
The recruiting is going to keep the Trojans competing for a national c hampionship. USC faced some flips during the early signing period but still has a good group of players coming in 2025. USC’s class of 2025 is ranked No. 14 nationally and No. 4 in the Big Ten.
The Trojans are already making a push with the class of 2026, ranked No. 2 in the nation, only behind the Oregon Ducks. If the Trojans maintain their strong recruiting ability, there is no reason to doubt that USC will make the College Football Playoffs in the next couple of years.
There is still a lot of work to be done with the Trojans and a championship will not be easy to come by. The revenue and the recruiting are there, but USC coach Lincoln Riley has to change the narrative surrounding him. He signed a ten-year deal with the Trojans in 2022 and had a Heisman-winning quarterback. Despite the talented teams he has had, USC has not made the playoffs.
The 2024 season ended disappointingly with a 7-6 overall record. Despite winning the Las Vegas Bowl, many were calling for Riley’s job. Riley went from being a top young coach to progressively losing more games each season. The USC coach has brought in a strong defensive coaching staff and big recruits.
Following the 2024 season, the Trojans had over 20 outgoing transfers and only 10 incoming. On3 ranks the Trojans' portal class as second to last in the Big Ten and No. 66 overall. To turn things around, USC will need to work harder to bring players in through the portal.
While the USC Trojans have a lot to fix, the program is still trending in the right direction. It may not be in 2025, or even 2026, but the Trojans can win a national championship within the next 15 years.
MORE: No. 1 Cornerback Recruit Duvay Williams Commit To USC Trojans, Georgia Bulldogs?
MORE: USC Trojans Commit Madden Riordan Earns Major College Football Achievement
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley, Staff Visit 5-Star Recruit Elbert Hill, Kelvin Obot
MORE: Reggie Bush Dreams Of Coaching USC Trojans: ‘I Can Help Win National Championships’