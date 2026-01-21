USC's Biggest Adds and Losses in Transfer Portal

The USC Trojans drew a ton of attention last month when they began announcing the re-signing of players on their current roster and posting them on social media in a way that models NFL players signing deals during free agency.

Since then, other programs around the country soon followed suit and began using the terminology “re-signing” or similar language to announce the return players on their roster.

This is the new era of college football. It’s not enough anymore to land high school prospects or even players in the transfer portal. Schools have to retain the players on their current roster.

The debate of how sustainable the current model is or how healthy it is for the sport is its own lengthy discussion. So, how did USC fare with roster retention during the transfer portal window?

Key Player Retentions for 2026

USC will return all five starters on the offensive line in tackles Elijah Paige and Justin Tauanuu, guards Alani Noa and Tobias Raymond and center Kilian O’Connor. There was uncertainty about the future of Noa after the junior did not travel for the bowl game. But that was put to bed with his re-signing this month.

The returning group will be pushed by several blue-chip prospects in the 2026 class, but USC brings back a ton of experience and depth. That will bode well for quarterback Jayden Maiava.

USC fans waited a long time for time for the announcement of freshman defensive back Alex Graham. The former four-star recruit may not be a well known player across the country but he can be.

Graham was projected to start at nickel before the season but an injury before the opener kept him out of lineup for the first half of the season.

When former USC safety Kamari Ramsey went down with an injury against Iowa on Nov. 15 that cost him the rest of the season, Graham was thrusted into lineup at nickel. He progressed the more live reps he received and played very well at the end of the year. The versatile defensive back can play nickel and safety.

Southern Cal needs to be a lot better on the interior of defensive line and Jahkeem Stewart is a player expected to make a massive leap in his sophomore. Stewart earned Freshman All-American honors this past season while playing the entire year with a stress fracture in his foot. He was also supposed to be a high school senior in 2025.

Trojans defensive lineman Jide Abasiri is wide regarded as one of, if not the strongest player on the team. He finished third on the team in sacks in his sophomore year as a part-time starter. And freshman Floyd Boucard was a key rotational player along the defensive line. Those two guys have to make tremendous strides in 2026.

Receiver Tanook Hines finished third on the team in receptions and receiving yards. He had two games of at least 140 yards against Oregon and TCU to close out the season. The receiver room will be built around him.

RJ Sermons is a name to remember next season. Originally, the No. 1 ranked cornerback in the 2026 class, reclassified to the 2025 cycle in the summer to spend the year working with the Trojans staff. He did not play a single snap this past year. But he just turned 18 in the fall and can shakeup the USC secondary next season. So could Chasen Johnson, who missed almost the entirety of the season with a knee injury.

Key Losses to Transfer Portal

Former five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet is headed to LSU. The freshman was the Trojans backup last season, appearing in four games.

USC signed four-star quarterback Jonas Williams in the 2026 class and Sam Huard returns for his sixth year. Those two will battle for the No. 2 spot behind Jayden Maiava.

Tight end Walker Lyons is headed to BYU, where his younger brother, Ryder, a four-star quarterback in the 2026 class signed. With Lake McRee off to the NFL, the Trojans have lost their top two tight ends from last season.

USC signed Mater Dei (Calif.) five-star tight end Mark Bowman and four-star Josiah Jefferson, the No. 1 ranked JUCO tight end in the 2026 cycle. They also landed former Wisconsin tight end Tucker Ashcraft in the portal. The tight end position became a big part of the offense last season. It's a new group but the bar is still very high.

Freshman Matai Tagoa’i and AJ Tuitele, the Trojans only two linebacker signees in the 2025 class, entered the portal.

Desman Stephens returns after starting all 13 games in 2025. Jayden Walker was a key reserve and part-time starter last season and Deven Bryant comes over from Washington after finishing third on the team in tackles. USC did retain two key depth pieces in Ta’Mere Robinson and Elijah Newby. Four-star Talanoa Ili headlines a trio of freshman enrolling in the spring at linebacker.

The Trojans return its two leading rushers in Waymond Jordan and King Miller but their depth took a hit in the portal. Bryan Jackson, Harry Dalton and James Johnson entered the portal, and Eli Sanders is out of eligibility.

Freshman Riley Wormley appeared in three games at the end of the year and will return. And then the Trojans landed a pair of four-stars in Deshonne Redeaux and Shahn Alston in the 2026 class.

Lincoln Riley learned last season just how important depth at running back is. Miller began the year as the fourth string tailback and was thrusted into the lineup after a slew of injuries in front of him.

