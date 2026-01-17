USC Recruiting Target Emerging as Top West Coast Prospect

Corona Centennial (Calif.) three-star edge Miles Schirmer is a coveted prospect on the West Coast. Several schools have entered the picture, but Schirmer says USC and Washington have been the two schools recruiting him the hardest right now.

Schirmer's older brother, Kingston, signed with Cal in the 2026 class and is another program that remain in the picture. UCLA recently offered Schirmer on Jan. 12 and have started to make their own push to keep him in Southern California.

The Trojans offered Schirmer at this time last year when he was a sophomore. His cousin, Vavae Malepeai, played running back at USC from 2016-2021, which included being the team's leading rusher in 2019 and 2020. Malepeai ranked second on the team in rushing two other seasons. And growing up as a USC fan, an offer from his hometown school had a special meaning for Schirmer.

"It meant so much to me," Schirmer said. "After I got the offer, I immediately texted all my family members and everyone was going crazy and I couldn't believe it was real. I actually got offered by USC. It was surreal movement for me."

Schirmer did not make it out to campus in the fall but does plan on visiting USC for Junior Day at the end of this month and knows exactly what he wants out of the trip.

"I kind of want to see just how everything works over there," Schirmer said. "How they talk to their players, how the film sessions go. Film is really big thing for me and then I just love to see how they run their program."

The visit will give him another opportunity to be around defensive line coach Eric Henderson and defensive ends coach Shaun Nua, both of whom have been involved in his recruitment and stay in regular contact.

"He's a cool guy," Schirmer said about Henderson. "He's definitely a character for sure. I get a sense of genuine with him. He always keeps it real and tells me about what's going on at USC. He's a great guy."

Schirmer has great size at 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds. He is a high upside player that could certainly see his stock skyrocket in the spring. It's still early in his recruitment but Schirmer says he does want to take an official visit with the Trojans. He also knows what he is looking for in a school.

"I'm just looking for development, a school that can develop me, make me better," Schirmer said. "And then just a brotherhood really. I could bond with my teammates. And competitiveness, I want to compete with the top guys."

Through it all, Schirmer is not taking the process or the opportunities in front of him for granted.

"It's been a blessing," Schirmer said. "I always dreamed of going to college and going to the NFL, hopefully. A lot of kids would kill to be in the position I'm in. So I'm definitely blessed."

The Trojans put an emphasis on the defensive line in the 2026 class, headlined by five-star edge Luke Wafle and four-star defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield and Tomuhini Topui. In total, Southern Cal signed eight recruits on the defensive front and will continue to address it in future recruiting classes.

USC also made it priority in the 2026 cycle to keep recruits Southern California from leaving the state, something that caught Schirmer's attention.

"It means a lot," Schirmer said. "I know some of them and it'll be good to play with some people I know and I'm familiar with."

