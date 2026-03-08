Projected Contracts, Landing Spots for the NFL’s 50 Best Free Agents in 2026 | When Does 2026 NFL Free Agency Start? | NFL Free Agency Guide for All 32 Teams

The NFL legal tampering period is still two days away, but plenty of action is taking place across the league as teams prepare for free agency.

Before the new league year starts on Wednesday, a number of franchises are releasing players, making trades and restructuring contracts to clear cap space and open room for spending. Several teams are also re-signing their free agents, ensuring that their top players do not hit the market this year.

Follow along with Sports Illustrated as we keep you up to date with all the latest signings, trades and news before free agency begins.

