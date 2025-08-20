All Trojans

USC Trojans Injury Report: Good And Bad Updates For Key Players

USC Trojans freshman running back Riley Wormley continues to rehab from a significant knee injury but took a major step in his recovery this week. What is the latest injury update on cornerback Chasen Johnson and receiver Corey Simms?

Kendell Hollowell

Sep 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
LOS ANGELES - The USC Trojans are fighting through multiple injuries before the start of their second season in the Big Ten Conference. The latest updates from practice are below.

USC Freshman Running Back Riley Wormley Injury Update

USC Trojans freshman running back Riley Wormley has been quietly working behind the scenes as he recovers from a season-ending knee injury he suffered midway through his senior season at Carroll (Texas) high school. 

Wormley was on campus in the spring, where he was able to rehab with the Trojans training staff. He has still been sidelined throughout fall camp but has been working out on the side field since day one. 

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

However, Tuesday marked the first time the media was able to see Wormley running routes and catching passes on air with the rest of the team, a positive development in his recovery. 

Wormley will redshirt this season as he continues to work his way back to full strength. 

The Texas native is explosive when healthy. As a junior he rushed for 19 touchdowns, while averaging 10.6 yards per carry. And as a senior he rushed for 11 touchdowns, while averaging 9.9 yards per carry, before his injury. 

USC is loaded at the running back position with the additions of Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders during the winter transfer portal. Sophomore Bryan Jackson will play a factor in the running back rotation. Four-star freshman Harry Dalton III and redshirt freshman King Miller will continue to vie for playing time. 

Cornerback Depth Amid Injuries

Oct 26, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Central Florida Knights cornerback Chasen Johnson (27) is flagged for pass interference against Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (2) in the first half at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-Imagn Images / Russell Lansford-Imagn Images

Sophomore cornerback Chasen Johnson has been wearing a sleeve on his knee as he sat out during individual drills for the second consecutive week. 

Johnson’s injury will be something to monitor as the season inches closer and closer. USC brought in the former UCF cornerback to compete for immediate playing time, but as of right now his status is unknown. 

Redshirt seniors DeCarlos Nicholson and DJ Harvey will be the two starting cornerbacks on the outside. And behind them is a pair of talented redshirt freshman Marcelles Williams and Braylon Conley. 

Oct 19, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson (17) warms cup before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

“Braylon Conley has really had a strong camp. I've been impressed with kind of his growth, and we saw, we saw flashes of that in spring,” said USC coach Lincoln Riley. “So this is something we were hoping to see, but he's had a strong camp. Marcelles certainly continues to improve. Like some of the things that he's doing.”

From there, it’s another pair of blue-chip freshman in five-star RJ Sermons and four-star Trestin Castro. 

Johnson will play a factor in the cornerback rotation when he returns to the practice field. USC didn’t pursue Johnson twice in the portal if they didn’t believe he could contribute for them immediately. It’s only a matter of when will be at full strength. 

Freshman Defensive Linemen Cash Jacobsen Injury Update

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Freshman defensive lineman Cash Jacobsen sat out of practice Tuesday, while fellow freshman defensive lineman Gus Cordova has been limited during fall camp. Both players are expected to redshirt. 

Depth is certainly not a concern for the Trojans as it was a year ago. Having Jacobsen and Cordova healthy would certainly boost that unit, but there’s s strong case it’s the deepest position group on the roster. 

Corey Simms Injury Update 

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Freshman receiver Corey Simms has made some noise in the Trojans receiver room since he arrived in the spring. Simms was sidelined a little bit during fall camp, but as of late has been full-go. 

“Corey Simms has done some really good things. He had to miss a little bit of time in the middle of camp, but has come back strong and looks to have the ability to help this team this year,” Riley said. 

Simms is competing for early playing time at the receiver position and is also someone that can make an impact on special teams, increasing the likelihood he is someone that does not burn his redshirt this season. 

