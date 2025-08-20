USC Trojans Injury Report: Good And Bad Updates For Key Players
LOS ANGELES - The USC Trojans are fighting through multiple injuries before the start of their second season in the Big Ten Conference. The latest updates from practice are below.
USC Freshman Running Back Riley Wormley Injury Update
USC Trojans freshman running back Riley Wormley has been quietly working behind the scenes as he recovers from a season-ending knee injury he suffered midway through his senior season at Carroll (Texas) high school.
Wormley was on campus in the spring, where he was able to rehab with the Trojans training staff. He has still been sidelined throughout fall camp but has been working out on the side field since day one.
However, Tuesday marked the first time the media was able to see Wormley running routes and catching passes on air with the rest of the team, a positive development in his recovery.
Wormley will redshirt this season as he continues to work his way back to full strength.
The Texas native is explosive when healthy. As a junior he rushed for 19 touchdowns, while averaging 10.6 yards per carry. And as a senior he rushed for 11 touchdowns, while averaging 9.9 yards per carry, before his injury.
MORE: USC Trojans 5-Star Tight End Recruit Mark Bowman Dominating 7-on-7 Invitational
MORE: USC Trojans Recruit Addresses Reggie Bush, LenDale White Comparisons
MORE: USC Trojans Receive Interesting Label As Lincoln Riley Criticism Mounts
MORE: USC Trojans' Eric Henderson Playing Key Role In Recruiting Top In-State Prospect
USC is loaded at the running back position with the additions of Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders during the winter transfer portal. Sophomore Bryan Jackson will play a factor in the running back rotation. Four-star freshman Harry Dalton III and redshirt freshman King Miller will continue to vie for playing time.
Cornerback Depth Amid Injuries
Sophomore cornerback Chasen Johnson has been wearing a sleeve on his knee as he sat out during individual drills for the second consecutive week.
Johnson’s injury will be something to monitor as the season inches closer and closer. USC brought in the former UCF cornerback to compete for immediate playing time, but as of right now his status is unknown.
Redshirt seniors DeCarlos Nicholson and DJ Harvey will be the two starting cornerbacks on the outside. And behind them is a pair of talented redshirt freshman Marcelles Williams and Braylon Conley.
“Braylon Conley has really had a strong camp. I've been impressed with kind of his growth, and we saw, we saw flashes of that in spring,” said USC coach Lincoln Riley. “So this is something we were hoping to see, but he's had a strong camp. Marcelles certainly continues to improve. Like some of the things that he's doing.”
From there, it’s another pair of blue-chip freshman in five-star RJ Sermons and four-star Trestin Castro.
Johnson will play a factor in the cornerback rotation when he returns to the practice field. USC didn’t pursue Johnson twice in the portal if they didn’t believe he could contribute for them immediately. It’s only a matter of when will be at full strength.
Freshman Defensive Linemen Cash Jacobsen Injury Update
Freshman defensive lineman Cash Jacobsen sat out of practice Tuesday, while fellow freshman defensive lineman Gus Cordova has been limited during fall camp. Both players are expected to redshirt.
Depth is certainly not a concern for the Trojans as it was a year ago. Having Jacobsen and Cordova healthy would certainly boost that unit, but there’s s strong case it’s the deepest position group on the roster.
Corey Simms Injury Update
Freshman receiver Corey Simms has made some noise in the Trojans receiver room since he arrived in the spring. Simms was sidelined a little bit during fall camp, but as of late has been full-go.
“Corey Simms has done some really good things. He had to miss a little bit of time in the middle of camp, but has come back strong and looks to have the ability to help this team this year,” Riley said.
Simms is competing for early playing time at the receiver position and is also someone that can make an impact on special teams, increasing the likelihood he is someone that does not burn his redshirt this season.