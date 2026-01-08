Lincoln Riley's USC Trojans Big Winner in Transfer Portal

The USC Trojans were aggressive in the 2026 recruiting cycle, which led to them landing the No. 1 ranked class and they have followed the same approach in the transfer portal.

Previously, the transfer portal had two windows, one in the winter and one in the spring. But this year there is just the singular transfer window that opened on Jan. 2 and will close on Jan. 16, giving programs one opportunity to add veteran talent to its roster.

For USC general manager Chad Bowden, this is his first opportunity to acquire talent in the winter, after he arrived in late January a year ago. Bowden has changed their strategy when it comes to the portal after Southern Cal received mixed results from their additions this past season.

The Trojans couldn’t afford to go after projections or even players that just come from big schools. They targeted players that have proven production at the Power 4 level.

Opening Weekend of Transfer Window

The Trojans hosted three players this past weekend in former Iowa State cornerback Jontez Williams, former NC State receiver Terrell Anderson and former Washington linebacker Deven Bryant. USC made sure all three were done with their recruitment and landed a commitment from each of them.

Williams was ranked as the No. 1 cornerback, per the 247Sports Transfer Rankings. The Trojans have an impressive group of young cornerbacks on campus, headlined by 2025 five-star RJ Sermons, 2026 five-star Elbert Hill and four-stars Brandon Lockhart and Peyton Dyer.

Redshirt freshman Marcelles Williams started at 11 games this past season but USC was in need of a veteran with plenty of experience under his belt and they found that in Jontez Williams, who has recorded five interceptions in 19 games over the past two seasons. He was a Second Team All-Big 12 selection in 2024.

USC also signed former Oklahoma State cornerback Carrington Pierce, the younger brother of junior safety Christian Pierce.

The same can be said for the receiver position with reigning Biletnikoff Award winner Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane headed off to the NFL.

The Trojans signed six receivers in the 2026 cycle, which includes four-stars Boobie Feaster, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Trent Mosley, all of which will have a role next season. But they needed another veteran to compliment star freshman Tanook Hines and sophomore Zacharyus Williams.

Anderson, a former top 100 recruit in the 2024 cycle, saw action in all 12 games as a freshman. This season, the 6-foot-2, 204-pound Anderson caught 39 passes for 629 yards and five touchdowns.

Bryant, a St. John Bosco (Calif.) product started 10 games for Washington in 2025 and finished third on the team in tackles. The hyper active linebacker gives them some needed help in the middle of the defense and competition for Desman Stephens and Jadyn Walker in the spring.

Adding Depth on Defensive Line

On Tuesday, they added some much needed depth and experience to its defensive front, landing former Michigan State defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren and Penn State edge Zuriah Fisher.

Southern Cal saw plenty of VanSumeren in week 4, where he showcased his relentless motor. VanSumeren totaled 52 total tackles and 1.5 sacks this season for the Spartans and the former four-star recruit in the 2022 cycle will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Fisher earned a seventh year of eligibility that he will be using at USC. The former Nittany Lions edge rusher started all 11 he played in this past season, registering 19 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.

Fisher's pass rush win rate of 15.5 in 2025, according to Pro Football Focus, is higher than anyone on the Trojans roster this season. Anthony Lucas, who is out his eligibility, had the best rush win rate for USC at 12.4.

