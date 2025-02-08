USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Hire A.J. Howard to Defensive Coaching Staff
The USC Trojans had their defensive graduate assistant Bryson Allen-Williams poached away by Georgia to become a coach on their defensive staff. Allen-Williams acted as the de-facto linebackers coach in between Matt Entz and Rob Ryan and helped out in the position room during the season.
The Trojans are expected to hire former App State outside linebackers coach AJ Howard to a similar role in the staff according to Matt Zenitz of 247Sports. Howard spent time with Louisville and the New England Patriots before his stint with App State.
Howard spent two season with his alma mater at App State as their outside linebackers coach. Prior to that, he spent years as a scout for the Patriots. He got his start in coaching at Lousiville, spending the 2020 season as a graduate assistant for the Cardinals. During his playing days, Howard spent time with several teams in the NFL from 2018-19 before retiring and hopping into coaching.
It's been a busy offseason for USC coach Lincoln Riley. Howard marks the fourth addition to the USC coaching staff and is the third hire on the defensive staff alone. The 30-year-old is considered a rising star in the profession and is a welcomed infusion of youth into the staff.
With Howard joining the linebackers room, it adds another presence to one of the promising units on the team. The program overhauled the position group with the additions of Howard and Ryan in the coaching staff, as well as picking up two linebackers from the high school ranks. USC signed four-star Matai Tagoa'i and three-star AJ Tuitele in the 2025 recruiting cycle.
USC is set to bring back senior linebacker Eric Gentry, who miss the majority of this past season with a concussion. Gentry, who was by far the most productive Trojan on the defensive side of the ball prior to his injury and should be one of the team's leader heading into the 2025 season.
Potentially pairing next to Gentry in the starting lineup should be Desman Stephens II. The freshman linebacker saw his role drastically increase in his true freshman year after Gentry's season was cut short. Stephens had 13 tackles, one forced fumble, and one interception in his extended action and figures to be at the very least, a contributor on the defensive side of the ball.
What the Trojans lack in experience, they make up for in talent and potential. Come this fall, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the group succeeding expectations.
