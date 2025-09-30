USC Trojans Still Searching For No. 3 Wide Receiver After First Five Games
Through the first five games of the season, the USC Trojans have established their frontline wide receivers in Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane. The junior wide receivers are among the best wide receiver duos in the country.
Behind their star studded duo, the Trojans don't have an established No. 3 wide receiver. Heading into a crucial part of their schedule, USC will need somebody to step in and become another trusted weapon for quarterback Jayden Maiava.
Transfers Finding Their Way
USC lost a lot of wide receivers to the transfer portal this past offseason, but they also picked up a few as well.
Boise State transfer Prince Strachan was projected to be a solid role player when he committed, but injuries have limited him early this season. He's recorded only one catch for 25 yards, which came during the season-opening win over Missouri State. If USC coach Lincoln Riley is able to squeeze more out of Strachan, the Trojans could become a more potent pass attack.
The Trojans also reeled in Utah transfer Zacharyus Williams late during the offseason to fill in the position room depth. Williams has three catches for 80 yards. In a similar situation to Strachan, Williams hasn't made much of a difference when he has been on the field, but if the Trojans' coaching staff could get more out of him, it would make a difference.
Freshman Stepping Up
True freshman wide receiver Tanook Hines has been a pleasant surprise for USC's offense this season. He signed to the Trojans as the No. 46 wide receiver in the 2025 recruiting cycle according to 247Sports' rankings.
Since his arrival to the program this offseason, Hines has done nothing but impress the coaches. He's battled hard to earn reps with the transfers, tight ends, and fellow freshmen in the mix, but as the season has progressed, Hines has been the one to stand out.
Hines has nine catches for 95 yards and a touchdown as the Trojans' statistical No. 3 wide receiver.
Surging Run Game
A big reason why there isn't a scramble to find a No. 3 wide receiver is because of USC's surging run game. The Trojans' offense has become more balanced this season due to the emergence of their talented running back duo, Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders. Both players have become key parts to USC coach Lincoln Riley's offense.
Jordan has rushed 77 times for 537 yards and five touchdowns through five games this season. He leads the team in all rushing catagories after transferring in from Hutchinson Community College over the offseason. The Florida native is currently No. 8 in the country in rushing yards.
Sanders is the team's second-leading rusher. He has 264 yards and two touchdowns on 47 carries.