How To Watch USC Trojans vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers: Preview, Injury Update, Channel
The No. 11 USC Trojans (3-1, 1-1) return to the Twin Cities for the first time 2010 to face the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-3, 0-2) on Saturday, Oct. 5. It will be the ninth regular season between the two programs but the first as conference foes. USC leads the series 6-1-1.
The last time the Trojans won a game in the central time zone was in 2011 against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
HOW TO WATCH: USC vs. Minnesota kicks off at 4:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, Oct. 5 and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.
PREVIEW
Quarterback Miller Moss has been excellent through his first month as the starter. The redshirt junior ranks No. 1 in the Big Ten in passing yards per game (299.5) and No. 2 in completions per game (26.5). Moss has thrown three touchdowns in each of the Trojans two Big Ten contests.
The Trojans had to overcome sluggish starts in both of those conference games, trailing by double digits at halftime.
“Our goal is to start faster,” said sophomore receiver Duce Robinson. “That has been an emphasis in practice.”
This week face Moss will face a ball-hawking Gophers secondary that has intercepted 8 of 112 pass attempts (14.0 pass attempts per interception) this season, the best in the Big Ten. Senior cornerback Ethan Robinson and redshirt freshman safety Kerry Brown each have two interceptions.
Sophomore receiver Ja’Kobi Lane is emerging as Moss’ top target after recording career-highs in catches (10) and receiving yards (105) against Wisconsin. Lane has caught three touchdowns in the Trojans two conference games. His size and length at 6-foot-4 has proven to be a problem for opposing secondary’s.
Like the offense, the USC defense has benefited from halftime adjustments under coach D'Anton Lynn, allowing a combined 23 points in four games in the second half. Against Wisconsin they allowed just 81 yards of offense in the second half.
“Obviously the big change this year is having those little iPads on the sideline so we can see in real time what we weren’t good and able to correct it then and there,” said USC senior defensive lineman Nate Clifton.
The Big Ten was one of three conferences to partner with Apple in July on the use of iPads on the sideline this season.
A big part of the Trojans success on defense has been getting off the field on third down, where they rank No. 11 in the country and No. 1 in the Big Ten in 3rd down conversion percentage.
Similar to USC in week four, Minnesota found success in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines. Three scores in the fourth quarter after allowing just six points in the second half pulled the Gophers within three points in the final two minutes but after being called for an offsides penalty on the onside kick they recovered, Michigan was able to run the clock out.
Offensively, Minnesota is led by senior quarterback Max Brosmer and senior receiver Daniel Jackson, who leads the team in receptions and receiving yards. Seven different players have caught a touchdown this season. USC had some trouble at the cornerback position opposite of senior Jaylin Smith.
Jacobe Covington and John Humphrey both gave up an explosive play against Wisconsin and with teams shying away Smith, Covington and Humphrey will be targeted plenty.
On the ground, the Gophers feature a two-headed rushing attack with Darius Taylor and Marcus Major that will certainly test the front seven of the Trojans.
INJURIES
Safety Akili Arnold, who missed last Saturdays matchup against Wisconsin and linebacker Eric Gentry, who was carted off in the fourth quarter against Wisconsin are both listed as questionable for Saturday.
The Trojans received a boost in the receiver room when sophomore Makai Lemon returned to the practice field on Tuesday after suffering a scary injury against Michigan running down on punt.
Kickoff for Saturday, Oct. 5 is slated for 4:30 p.m. PT and will air on the Big Ten Network.
MORE: USC Trojans' Bear Alexander Reveals Potential Transfer Back to SEC Team
MORE: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jared Goff Touchdown Pass Makes NFL History, Trick Play Goes Viral
MORE: USC Trojans Injury Update: Makai Lemon, Akili Arnold Return to USC Practice
MORE: Big Ten Football Power Rankings: USC Trojans Rise After Win Over Wisconsin
MORE: USC Trojans Predicted To Land Elite Running Back Recruit Over UCLA, Texas, Oregon
MORE: OFFICIAL USC Trojans, Penn State Kickoff Time Released: Schedule, TV Channel