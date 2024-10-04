Chicago Bears Quarterback Caleb Williams: Fantasy Football Sleeper Pick?
Former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams has had an up-and-down start with the Chicago Bears. The rookie quarterback has thrown four interceptions compared to three touchdowns, but his team is 2-2.
Williams has been sacked 16 times through four games, tied with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield for second most in the NFL. In addition to a struggling offensive line, Chicago wide receiver Keenan Allen has missed time with a heel injury.
In deeper fantasy football leagues, Williams is most likely already on a majority of rosters. However, in smaller leagues, the rookie quarterback could be a potential depth piece.
Higher draft picks like Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert or Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence are not scoring as many fantasy points as expected. As a result, holding a quality backup quarterback can become more valuable as the season goes on.
Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus believes that his rookie quarterback has showed improvement since making his NFL debut.
“He was better because I thought he looked down the field for the shots, and when they weren’t there, he took the check downs. We got a lot of yards on those," said Eberflus. "So, I think that was better for him. Again, he’s got to keep improving every single week, but I do think that for him, the operation, honoring the football, taking care of the football is the No. 1 job of the quarterback — he did an excellent job of that today.”
The former USC star is averaging over 35 passes per game, and the Bears offensive line has not been able to get much going in the run game. As a result, the Bears will continue to be a pass heavy offense that gives Williams a chance to put up some fantasy points.
Fellow rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels is having an impressive start to the season for the Washington Commanders. Ranked the No. 2 quarterback by ESPN Fantasy, Daniels' running ability only helps his case as one of the top fantasy football players.
The Bears have yet to play a game in the NFC North, which features talented defenses for the Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, and Green Bay Packers. However, the Bears have upcoming games against the Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars for Williams and the Chicago offense continue to improve.
According to ESPN Fantasy, Williams has been dropped in seven percent of fantasy leagues. Should Williams have a big game against the Panthers in Week 5, he is sure to be a hot commodity on the waiver wire.
