The Seven Biggest Questions in the NFL After the Draft

The two most pivotal parts of the NFL offseason— the first wave of free agency and the draft —have concluded. Teams across the league have now had multiple opportunities to acquire talent, change up their rosters and set up their squads to be successful in 2026.

Even with the draft and free agency shaping what teams will look like next season , there are still plenty of questions heading into OTAs and the summer. As the offseason continues, here is a look at the seven biggest unanswered questions in the league.

Will Aaron Rodgers be back for the Steelers?

For the second consecutive year, it remains a mystery if and/or when Aaron Rodgers will sign with the Steelers. Owner Art Rooney II acknowledged last week that he thought the Steelers would have had an answer by now on whether Rodgers will be returning. They still do not, so in the meantime they have placed a rare tag on the 42-year-old quarterback, offering themselves some protection if Rodgers were to sign elsewhere.

If Rodgers does not return, the Steelers will turn to a quarterback room featuring Mason Rudolph, Will Howard and Drew Allar . Howard, a second-year pro, and Allar, a rookie, have yet to make their first NFL starts, while Rudolph started one game last season when Rodgers was out due to injury. He went 24-of-31 for 171 yards, one touchdown and one pick in a 31–28 loss to the Bears. None of the Steelers’ quarterback options are inspiring, perhaps leaving them hoping they’ll end up in a good position to find their long-term solution next April.

Who will start for the Vikings come Week 1?

There will be several quarterback competitions across the league this offseason, but none will be bigger than that between Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy . The Vikings could be a playoff contender with competent quarterback play, a key reason they brought Murray to Minnesota. The competition could certainly go in Murray’s favor, as both coach Kevin O’Connell and receiver Justin Jefferson have spoken highly of the veteran quarterback while emphasizing the work McCarthy still has ahead of him.

Will replacement referees take the field again?

The NFL and NFL Referees Association have yet to agree to terms on a new collective bargaining agreement, and the current CBA between the two sides expires at the end of May. They have been working on a new deal for two years, but as negotiations stalled earlier this year, the possibility arose again that replacement referees could see the field—as they did to disastrous effect at the start of the 2012 season .

Breer: What’s at Stake in the NFL’s Standoff With Officials

Fortunately, it appears an answer to this question is coming soon. On Tuesday, ESPN reported negotiations have progressed to the point that the NFLRA union has scheduled a ratification vote for a new CBA on Thursday. If both sides agree to the new CBA, the league will avoid turning to replacement referees.

Will there be any more fallout from the Mike Vrabel–Dianna Russini saga?

The Mike Vrabel–Dianna Russini scandal has dominated the headlines over the past month. Vrabel missed Day 3 of the NFL draft to attend counseling, and suggested it might not be the only time he misses this offseason. Vrabel was back in the Patriots’ building the following Monday and several Patriots offered support for their coach as they commented on the situation for the first time. The Patriots are looking to go back to normal, but will they be able to keep this from becoming a distraction as training camp and the season approach?

Will Brendan Sorsby enter the supplemental draft?

Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby is currently on indefinite leave after he reportedly placed thousands of online bets and checked into rehab for a gambling addiction. The NCAA is investigating , and Sorsby is at risk of losing his remaining NCAA eligibility. If Sorsby is no longer able to play college football, he could head for the pros via the supplemental draft , where he’d be an enticing option for several quarterback-needy teams. He has good arm talent and came in at fifth in Sports Illustrated’s 2027 quarterback prospect rankings . The question is what team would be willing to take a chance on him, particularly amid the risks of bringing in a player dealing with a gambling scandal.

Which players will reset the market with extensions?

The NFL has seen several record-breaking contracts already this offseason from Will Anderson Jr. becoming the highest-paid nonquarterback in league history and Jaxon Smith-Njigba becoming the league’s highest-paid receiver.

Even after those deals, there are important extensions looming. Both running backs Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs are extension eligible, and could challenge for the title of highest-paid running back.

Seahawks corner Devon Witherspoon could also become the highest-paid player at his position this offseason. After Seattle extended Smith-Njigba, Witherspoon should be next in line for a massive payday.

Meanwhile, some teams are opting to wait on extensions for their stars. The Cowboys will let George Pickens play out 2026 on the franchise tag while both the Texans and Panthers appear willing to let C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young play another season before deciding on extending them.

What other players will be traded?

A bevy of trades have already taken place this offseason, and there could be more to come as teams look to better their rosters heading into the season. Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown is expected to be traded, but what other players might be headed elsewhere? Players such as Anthony Richardson and Kenny Moore II have requested trades, but a deal has yet to materialize for either player. Other players could end up requesting a trade later this offseason, as Micah Parsons did last August.

Related: Six Players Who Could Still Be Traded After the NFL Draft

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