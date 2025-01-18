USC Trojans’ Husan Longstreet, Oregon's Dakorien Moore Named Co-Offensive MVP of Polynesian Bowl
USC Trojans quarterback Husan Longstreet received co-offensive MVP honors with Oregon Ducks receiver Dakorien Moore in the Polynesian Bowl on Friday. The two five-star recruits in the 2025 cycle put on an absolute show in Honolulu, Hawaii. Longstreet lead Team Makai to a 28-21 over Team Mauka.
The USC quarterback signee completed 15 of 23 passes for 278 yards and four touchdowns, including the game-winner to Moore, where the Duncanville (TX) product made a one-handed highlight reel catch over two defenders, danced around and outraced both of them for a 75-yard touchdown.
Moore finished the night with six receptions for a game-high 130 yards and two touchdowns. The five-star Oregon signee headlines Ducks coach Dan Lanning’s incoming recruiting class and figures to be an impact player for the Ducks as a true freshman.
For the two highly touted prospects playing in their final high school game, they both gave their new schools something to be excited about after a spectacular performance.
Longstreet was one of five USC signees in the 2025 class to compete in the Polynesian Bowl, including four-star linebacker Matai Tagoa’i, four-star receiver Tanook Hines, four-star cornerback Trestin Castro and three-star defensive back Alex Graham.
The Corona Centennial (CA) product had a sharp week of practice. Longstreet was able to showcase his arm talent and won the long ball challenge when he launched a pass 78 yards. His competitiveness is a quality that continues to standout. This is the same guy that excelled at the Elite 11 over the summer, despite battling a foot injury. Longstreet is ready to get going starting next week when he joins his new teammates during winter workouts.
“We’re gonna raise the intensity level, with Jahkeem coming in, Jakeem Stewart, we got Jamaal (Jarrett) from Georgia coming in, I feel like the USC locker room is going to change,” Longstreet said. “We’re just gonna be a lot more intense, a lot bigger, faster, stronger everything. My goal right now is to help this team any possible way, I think that’s every guy that’s coming in right now, they’re just gonna help this team and they’re gonna do whatever they can to make this program what it was.”
Hines had a good showing last week during practice at the Navy All-American and carried that momentum into another productive week at the Polynesian Bowl. The Houston native proved to be a player that is ready to compete early for playing time. With the Trojans losing a few players in their receiver room to the transfer portal, they could look to some young players to step up.
Graham was a late addition to the roster and made the most of the opportunity. The Detroit, Michigan, native is excited about staying out west and beginning his collegiate career. He and Castro will start competing in the spring to be a part of the Trojans two-deep depth chart.
“The sunshine, can’t beat that. I know who my roommate is, Trestin Castro who’s out here today, so me and his bond got stronger as well," Graham said. "L.A. is beautiful and USC’s best campus in the nation.”
Tagoa’i was the only linebacker the Trojans signed in the 2025 cycle. With Easton Mascarenas-Arnold and Mason Cobb out of eligibility and USC not signing a linebacker during the winter transfer portal window, Tagoa’i will also compete some early playing time.
