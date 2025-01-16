USC Trojans Quarterback Husan Longstreet Impressive Arm Goes Viral At Polynesian Bowl Practice
Five USC Trojans signees in the 2025 cycle are competing this week in the Polynesian Bowl in Honolulu, Hawaii, including five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet, four-star linebacker Matai Tagoa’i, four-star cornerback Trestin Castro, four-star receiver Tanook Hines and three-star defensive back Alex Graham. Recruits from the 2025 and 2026 cycles have been taking part in practices all week and several USC commits have shined.
Check out Longstreet's cannon of an arm. He passed the ball 78-yards to win the long ball competition and the clip is going viral.
Hines, a Houston native had a good showing during practice at the Navy All-American Bowl practices last week earlier this month and has carried that momentum into his second All-Star game. He even got the better of Castro on a couple during one-on-ones, according to Ryan Abraham of USCFootball.com. The speedy wideout was listed as one of the top performers on day two.
"I want to prove my skills out here because I feel like I'm really slept on," Hines said.
With the Trojans losing several key pieces in their receiver room from this past season and signing just one player via the transfer portal, Prince Strachan from Boise State, the Trojans will certainly look to some of their young players for depth and to earn some early playing time.
Longstreet had the opportunity to show off his cannon by launching a 78-yard throw to win the longest throw competition. The Corona Centennial (CA) product is working under long time NFL coach Gary Kubiak this week. Kubiak spent eight seasons in the NFL with the Denver Broncos as the backup quarterback for Hall of Famer John Elway before he became the teams' quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator when they won back-to-back Super Bowl’s in the late 90s. He returned later in his career as the Broncos head coach and led them to a win in Super Bowl 50 with Peyton Manning as his quarterback.
Redshirt sophomore Jayden Maiava will return as the Trojans starting quarterback, but Longstreet will certainly push him during spring practice and fall camp.
Graham was a late addition to the Polynesian Bowl roster and is taking advantage of the opportunity. The Detroit, Michigan native has been showing off his coverage skills from the cornerback position. Graham had committed to Deion Sanders and Colorado in April, but the Trojans never stopped working for the versatile defensive back and were able to flip him on the first day of the early national signing period.
“At the end of the day, I had to really think I felt that was the best place for me with everything, it being kind of far from home,” Graham said. “That was really the big thing at first, gotta experience new things and with the coaching staff that’s there, amazing people.
“Definitely different from Detroit, but you know it’s amazing. The sunshine can’t beat that. I know who my roommate is, Trestin Castro who’s out here today, so me and his bond got stronger as well. LA is beautiful and USC’s best campus in the nation.”
