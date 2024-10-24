USC Trojans At Risk Of Losing Four-Star Quarterback Commit Julian Lewis To Colorado Buffaloes?
Although the USC Trojans have has a disappointing start to the season, the program has not taken a recruiting hit. While the Trojans have been on a three-game losing streak, USC has only lost one commitment and gained a few commitments. The USC Trojans will need to push to keep their recruits, as they may be at risk of losing some big names.
The Trojans 2025 recruiting currently ranks No. 11 nationally and No. 3 in the Big Ten. Retaining USC's top recruits such as quarterback Julian Lewis will keep fans and other recruits hopeful for the future.
Four-star quarterback Lewis is set to visit the Colorado Buffaloes when they host Cincinnati on Oct. 26, Lewis' father told ESPN. This will be something to watch for, as Lewis is the No. 7 quarterback of the 2025 recruiting class.
The highly sought-after Carrollton high school quarterback has already visited Colorado and coach Deion Sanders three times.
"It was a cool weekend," Lewis told Colorado on SI after his most recent visit in June. "I met a lot of good people while I was in Boulder and definitely noticed the things they did around town."
Aside from Lewis, the highest-rated recruit from USC's 2025 is five-star wide receiver Jerome Myles. Myles is still committed to USC, and it will be important for the Trojans to keep him.
Another name to watch coming up is four-star defensive tackle Joseph Mbatchou. Mbatchou de-committed from Florida on Oct. 21. In his announcement that he has reopened his recruitment, USC was one of the teams listed. Mbatchou will announce his commitment in December and has a visit to USC planned for when the Trojans host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Nov. 30.
One of the biggest positions of need for the Trojans is on the offensive line. They currently have hard commitments from four offensive linemen. One is Aaron Dunn, who recently flipped their commitment to USC from Utah.
Another player to watch is Carde Smith, who is predicted to flip from USC to the Colorado Buffalos. USC Coach Lincoln Riley will need to try to keep his commitment.
Looking further ahead to the class of 2026, USC is ranked at No. 2 both nationally and in the Big Ten. The Oregon Ducks have the No. 1 ranked class. The Trojans have yet to receive a commitment from a five-star recruit for 2026, but they do have numerous four-star recruits. These players are linebacker Xavier Griffin, cornerback Brandon Lockhart, defensive lineman Braeden Jones, and wide receiver Ja'Myron Baker.
Though not yet committed, a recent recruiting update from the class of 2026 is that offensive lineman Vlad Dyakonov recently posted on social media that he received an offer from USC.
“Wow!!! After an amazing conversation I am blessed to receive another offer from The University of Southern California,” Dyakonov wrote in his post.
Dyakonov is from the class of 2026 and bolstering up the offensive line is important for the Trojans. This is a position that has been a weakness.
While USC fans may feel down about the season, the future is bright for the Trojans. One major key will be to keep their current commitments interested.
Time is winding down for the class of 2025. Despite what is happening on the field, USC will need to continue working to build the program. With five more games remaining hopefully, the USC Trojans can get back on track soon.
MORE: USC Trojans, Washington Huskies Potential Schedule Snafu With L.A. Dodgers
MORE: USC Trojans Injury Update: Kamari Ramsey, Jaylin Smith, Jacobe Covington vs. Rutgers
MORE: USC Trojans Ranked Most Disappointing: Among Florida State, Michigan, Auburn
MORE: USC Trojans' Quarterback Miller Moss Is Not The Problem With USC Football
MORE: Bronny James and Lebron James Make History in Los Angeles Lakers Season Opener
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Returns Home vs. Washington Commanders, Jayden Daniels
MORE: USC Trojans’ Lincoln Riley Job At Risk? Hot Seat, Buyout Details