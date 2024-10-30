How To Watch USC Trojans, Washington Huskies: Preview, Prediction, Channel
The USC Trojans (4-4, 2–4 Big Ten) will travel to Seattle, WA for the first time since 2019 to take on the Washington Huskies (4-4, 2-3). It will be the 82nd all-time meeting between the two programs that first matched up in 1923, but the first as members of the Big Ten conference.
USC has not won a road game in more than a calendar year, including 0-3 this season.
“They’ve been a really good home team,” said USC coach Lincoln Riley. “It’s a place I’ve never had a chance to actually be up there for a game, I know it’s going to be a good atmosphere, good environment so one that we’re looking for and obviously we’ve got to play well and build off some momentum and confidence off of how we handled this last week.”
HOW TO WATCH: Kickoff for Saturday, Nov. 2 is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
The Trojans were able to snap a three-game losing streak with a 48-20 win over Rutgers last Friday on one of the most historic nights in Los Angeles sports history. Less than seven miles away, Freddie Freeman smashed a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Los Angeles Dodgers a win in game 1 of the World Series. And less than four miles away, just down the 110 freeway, the Los Angeles Lakers were erasing a 22-point deficit to defeat the Phoenix Suns.
USC is carrying some momentum for the first time in over a month.
Quarterback Miller Moss played his most complete game since the season opener against LSU. The Trojans signal-caller completed 20 of 28 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns, but more importantly he played his first turnover free game in Big Ten play. Moss ranks second in the conference in completions per game (25.38), and third in passing yards per game (282.2) and touchdown passes (16).
The Trojans feature one of the deepest group of pass-catchers in college football. Five players have recorded at least 25 receptions this sseason. Not included in that mix is Kyle Ford, who made his biggest impact of the season last week’s win over Rutgers when he reeled in four receptions for 45 yards and a touchdown. Duce Robinson, who did not have a catch last week, but still ranks second on the team in receiving touchdowns (4). Makai Lemon has emerged as Moss’ go-to target, leading the team in receptions and receiving yards in October. Lemon has recorded a career-high in receptions or receiving yards in each of the Trojans last three games.
Ja’Kobi Lane still remains one of Moss’ top targets as well, ranking second on the team in receptions (29) and receiving yards (321) and first in touchdowns (5).
“That’s a good problem,” Lemon said. “We have every guy in the receiver room can make a big play, that makes us better individually knowing that the next guy can take your rep and take that touchdown. Just got to come out and practice and work hard in each and every rep.”
Washington ranks first in the country in pass defense (123.1). The Huskies have not allowed over 200 yards passing since their loss to Washington State on Sep. 14, but they also haven’t been challenged the way USC can through the air, having played run centric teams like Michigan, Iowa and Indiana over the last month.
The Huskies have been gashed on the run in each of their last two games. Iowa and Indiana, ran for 220 and 188 yards, respectively. Running back Woody Marks has been a bellcow for the Trojans offense and is coming off a career-high three touchdown performance. Marks' performance helped the Trojans finish drives in the red zone and take some of the pressure off of Moss.
Washington has dropped each of its last two games since their upset win over then No. 10 Michigan, being outscored 81-33. Quarterback Will Rodgers, who played with Marks the last four seasons at Mississippi State has struggled mightily during the Huskies two-game skid, throwing one touchdown versus three interceptions.
The status of the Trojans injury-depleted secondary that was missing four starters last week is still unclear.
“I don't know if we'll get all of them back but obviously when you have that many at one position, anybody back would be very helpful,” Riley said."
USC showed they have plenty of the depth in the backend of their defense but can certainly use their starters back as they matchup against the Huskies dynamic receiver duo of Denzel Boston and Giles Jackson.
Against the run, the Trojans defense has been stout upfront, holding Maryland to 2.3 yards per carry on Oct. 19 and Rutgers to 2.9 yards per carry last week. Saturday will present one of their toughest challenges, with Washington running back Jonah Coleman, who is averaging 6.7 yards per carry.
USC has shown the ability to control the line of scrimmage and have also found a pass rush in the process, recording a season-high four sacks against the Scarlet Knights. A large part of that is the emergence of freshman defensive end Kameryn Fountain and redshirt freshman defensive end Sam Greene, who have seen extended roles because of injuries in the front seven.
“They’ve been developing behind the scenes, those guys have been working hard, it’s fun to kind of see them get out there and start to cut lose and play and gain steam and confidence," Riley said. "I put Devan Thompkins in that mix as well. These guys got the ability to make some plays that really impact our defense and our team in a positive way and they’re starting to become more consistent and learn what we do so that their mistakes conversely don’t hurt us. It’s fun to see the evolution of those guys.”
Despite last Friday’s win, the same question still lingers for the Trojans, can they play four quarters of complete football and close out games. The Trojans proved they can against Rutgers, but there still three years of evidence to suggest otherwise. Saturday presents an opportunity for Riley to begin flipping that narrative as USC looks to go on a run to finish the regular season.
Prediction: The Trojans will overcome their struggles on the road and cover the 2.5-point spread. USC 27 Washington 23.
