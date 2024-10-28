USC Trojans' Walker Lyons Announces Relationship With Dancer Rylee Arnold
The USC Trojans defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 42-20 in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Friday night. On Sunday, Rylee Arnold from Dancing with the Stars took to social media to announce her relationship with USC tight end Walker Lyons. Arnold was at the game, and she posted a picture of the couple after the USC win over Rutgers.
“Is this a hard launch??” Arnold captioned the photo.
The post of the couple took social media by storm, resulting in responses from several celebrities such as actor Taylor Lautner. Arnold's relationship history has been a conversation in pop culture, but now it has turned to the sports world.
Arnold has previously spoken about her new relationship without saying Lyons name. While talking about the relationship, she highlighted both of them having a busy schedule.
“Luckily, our schedules kind of work out together. We’re both busy and free and the same time of the week. It makes things kind of nice,” Arnold said. “We have so many similarities, which was so fun to talk about.”
Though the relationship may be an off-the-field story, it is bringing more attention to the USC Trojans. The relationship could bring in a new audience, which would benefit the Trojans.
Rylee is in her second season on ABC's Dancing with the Stars, and her current partner is gymnast Stephen Nodoroscik. The pommel horse specialist took home two bronze medals from Team USA in the 2024 Olympics, and he became a viral sensation over the Summer.
Lyons was recruited by the Trojans in 2023. He was a four-star recruit and a versatile athlete. On3 ranked Lyons as the No. 13 tight end in the nation from the class of 2023. The tight end has a bright future ahead of him at USC. Now, more eyes may be on the Trojans as they look to end their season on a high note.
Lyons is not a playmaker for the Trojans yet, but he is earning playing time as a freshman. He has five receptions for 25 yards this season. His receptions came against the Utah State Aggies and Wisconsin Badgers.
USC's season started strong with a 27-20 win over LSU, but things have not gone according to plan in the Trojans' first year in the Big Ten.
The USC Trojans are now 4-4, 2-4 in Big Ten conference play. They will face the 4-4 Washington Huskies on Saturday. The Trojans snapped the losing streak, but with four more games to go, they are looking to finish strong and play in a bowl game.
