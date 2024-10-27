USC Trojans Most Talented Unranked Team in the Country?
As the AP Top 25 Poll is released at 11 a.m. PT on Sunday, the USC Trojans will not make an appearance. The Trojans snapped a three-game losing streak against Rutgers on Friday night, winning 42-20, but a 4-4 record is not good enough to be ranked in the top 25.
USC's early win over No. 8 LSU was its best of the season, but the Tigers lost to No. 14 Texas A&M on Saturday night. The Trojans' first loss of the season came against Michigan who was ranked at the time, but the Wolverines already have three losses with future games against No. 1 Oregon, No. 13 Indiana, and No. 4 Ohio State.
USC had a chance to upset No. 3 Penn State, but the Nittany Lions escaped Los Angeles with a 33-30 win in overtime. Additional losses to Minnesota and Maryland have the Trojans at .500 heading into Week 10.
In the Week 9 AP Poll, No. 15 Alabama, No. 18 Ole Miss, and No. 25 Vanderbilt were the only teams with two losses to make the top 25. Washington State received votes with a 6-1 record, but not enough to crack the top 25.
While the Trojans' record keeps them out of the AP Top 25 Poll, the roster certainly has some talent. Are the USC Trojans the most talented, unranked team in the country? If so, it raises some serious questions about coach Lincoln Riley and his program.
Riley and his staff have had success recruiting, especially at positions like quarterback and wide positions. The Trojans have an argument for one of the deepest wide receiver rooms in the country with Makai Lemon, Zachariah Branch, Ja'Kobi Lane, Kyron Hudson, Duce Robinson, and Kyle Ford.
Quarterback Miller Moss has been pressured in the pocket from opposing defenses consistently over the season, but he has proven himself as the starting quarterback at USC, according to Riley.
On defense, the Trojans are without linebacker Eric Gentry who is using his redshirt after suffering "a series of concussions," he said in an announcement. Defensive lineman decided to use his redshirt and enter the transfer portal after three games.
However, defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn still fields a talented unit. Linebackers Easton Mascarenas-Arnold and Mason Cobb led the team in tackles against Rutgers with 11 and 9, respectively. Safeties Zion Branch and Akili Arnold have also been playing well for the USC defense. Branch recorded his first sack of the season against Rutgers.
USC could make the case for one of the top 25 most-talented teams in the country, but the wins and losses are the only thing that matters. The Trojans are 4-4 after some close losses, but they can start a winning streak against Washington on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. PT.
