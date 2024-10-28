USC Trojans in Danger of Losing Four-Star Recruit Shamar Arnoux, Flip to Miami?
USC Trojans defensive back commit Shamar Arnoux recently visited Miami for the Hurricanes' game against Florida State. The USC recruit plays his high school football at Carrollton High School in Georgia with five-star quarterback and with fellow Trojans commit Julian Lewis.
Arnoux is the No. 374 prospect in the country, and Lewis is ranked No. 31 overall, according to the 247Sports Composite.
National Signing Day is approaching, so programs from around the country are trying to flip committed recruits, and the Trojans are not immune. While the USC Trojans might not be having the on-field success that fans were expecting, coach Lincoln Riley and his staff are still recruiting at a high level.
The early signing period begins on Dec. 4. With only a few months away, the heat has been turned up on a number of USC recruits, especially the ones with major college football programs in their backyards.
On Sept. 25, Arnoux posted to social media that Miami and coach Mario Cristobal offered him a scholarship. Soon after, Arnoux attended Miami's game against the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday. After the trip, the four-star recruit spoke with On3's Steve Wiltfong.
“I enjoyed the Miami trip,” Arnoux said to Wiltfong. “I got to spend some time and get to know the coaching staff. From what I noticed Coach Cristobal is definitely a players’ coach and coach (Chevis) Jackson is is no B.S. teacher of the game. He played at the highest level the NFL and tries to teach techniques that will translate to the league."
Miami took care of business against the Seminoles, winning 36-14. Cristobal has the Hurricanes 8-0, and they are expected to compete in both the ACC Championship and College Football Playoff.
Arnoux committed to USC in June, but it seems as though the Miami coaching staff is doing everything they can to flip the Georgia prospect. In addition to Miami, the Auburn Tigers are reportedly in contact with Arnoux.
Before the visit, he told Chad Simmons of On3 about his commitment to the Trojans despite visiting Miami.
“I’m not one of those players who really gets too caught up on recruiting and I am still committed to USC, but I’m just weighing all my options in the hope of making the best decision for me, my family and my future," Arnoux told Simmons.
While Arnoux was in Miami, his teammate Lewis was visiting the Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders. The elite quarterback recruit was part of a long visitor list as the Buffaloes beat Cincinnati 34-23 on Saturday night.
Sanders has Colorado eligible for a bowl, and it will be the program's third bowl game 2007. The Buffaloes are 6-2, and they could be playing for the Big 12 Championship
While USC's conference championship hopes are gone, Riley and his staff will continue to build towards the future. It begins with retaining recruits like Arnoux and Lewis.
