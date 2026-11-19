On Nov. 21, the No. 18 USC Trojans will be hosting the 4-6 Maryland Terrapins for their final home game of the 2026 season. Even though it is the last game at the Coliseum and Senior Day, fans can grab tickets around the stadium at affordable prices.

The upper-tier, level 300 sections have the best prices for the game. SeatGeek lists in the corner zones that range from $21 to $23. The center of the field lists seats in the upper tier going for $70. There are also a few more seats in 314 going for $22. Lastly, in the 300s, Sections 315-317 have a few seats going for $20 to $23.

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) passes during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There are seats available for fans closer to the field going for $53 to $68, and a few more seats available in the lower level for $61. Sections 104A and 104B have seats closer to the end zone ranging from $44 to $46. Towards the back pylon, Section 103B has Row 13 open for $79 per seat and an open Row 15, with seats going for $105.

On the home side, prices are expectedly higher but there are some steals. Section 223A has seats available for $46 and $54. Section 223B has a few seats available at $41, with Row 19 open – $121 per seat. Towards the corner of the end zone, Section 224B has seats going for $32 to $42. 222B also has some seats available ranging in the $60 range, plus seats near the bottom going for $137 per seat.

In the lower levels, there are open rows with seats going for $141 and $193, while Section 120A has open rows with seats at $118 (Row 31), $128 (Row 35), $150 (Row 36) and $197 (Row 10). In the end zone, Section 116 has rows open with seats ranging from $82 to $89 (Rows 40 and 41) and $86 to $98 (Rows 29 and 30). Section 115 also has open rows with seats going for $67, $79, $76, $82 and $102.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Weather Forecast

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; A general overall view as Southern California Trojans players enter the field before the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Per AccuWeather, it will be 66 degrees by kickoff (3:15 p.m. PT), with 12 miles per hour winds with gusts up to 13 mph, as well as intermittent clouds. There’s also a 40 percent chance of rain, but USC fans have already shown their willingness to deal with a drizzle back in Week 9. In the late afternoon to early evening, temperatures will drop to 62 to 60 degrees. Showers are expected to arrive by 7 p.m. PT.

USC Trojans vs. Maryland Terrapins Matchup Overview

Oct 19, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) makes a one handed catch for a touchdown as Maryland Terrapins defensive back Perry Fisher (20) defends at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

On paper, Maryland appears as a lower-tier opponent – something that has discouraged fans earlier in the year – but the Terrapins have stars like Chris Durr Jr. to make it interesting. It is also the Trojans’ Senior Day, with quarterback Jayden Maiava, running back Waymond Jordan, along with safeties Christian Pierce and Prophet Brown, headlining the game. These four will look to put on a performance one last time in front of the Trojan faithful.

Even USC and Maryland’s brief history should be accounted for. The Terrapins hold a 1-0 lead after their fourth-quarter comeback in 2024. The loss dropped the Trojans to 3-4 and was one of the bigger stains on their disappointing 6-6 record by the end of the season. Even though USC’s record has improved this time around, the Terrapins have a chance to repeat history in what has been an underwhelming season for the Trojans.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.