Lowest to Highest Ticket Prices for USC's Home Finale vs. Maryland
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On Nov. 21, the No. 18 USC Trojans will be hosting the 4-6 Maryland Terrapins for their final home game of the 2026 season. Even though it is the last game at the Coliseum and Senior Day, fans can grab tickets around the stadium at affordable prices.
The upper-tier, level 300 sections have the best prices for the game. SeatGeek lists in the corner zones that range from $21 to $23. The center of the field lists seats in the upper tier going for $70. There are also a few more seats in 314 going for $22. Lastly, in the 300s, Sections 315-317 have a few seats going for $20 to $23.
There are seats available for fans closer to the field going for $53 to $68, and a few more seats available in the lower level for $61. Sections 104A and 104B have seats closer to the end zone ranging from $44 to $46. Towards the back pylon, Section 103B has Row 13 open for $79 per seat and an open Row 15, with seats going for $105.
On the home side, prices are expectedly higher but there are some steals. Section 223A has seats available for $46 and $54. Section 223B has a few seats available at $41, with Row 19 open – $121 per seat. Towards the corner of the end zone, Section 224B has seats going for $32 to $42. 222B also has some seats available ranging in the $60 range, plus seats near the bottom going for $137 per seat.
In the lower levels, there are open rows with seats going for $141 and $193, while Section 120A has open rows with seats at $118 (Row 31), $128 (Row 35), $150 (Row 36) and $197 (Row 10). In the end zone, Section 116 has rows open with seats ranging from $82 to $89 (Rows 40 and 41) and $86 to $98 (Rows 29 and 30). Section 115 also has open rows with seats going for $67, $79, $76, $82 and $102.
Weather Forecast
Per AccuWeather, it will be 66 degrees by kickoff (3:15 p.m. PT), with 12 miles per hour winds with gusts up to 13 mph, as well as intermittent clouds. There’s also a 40 percent chance of rain, but USC fans have already shown their willingness to deal with a drizzle back in Week 9. In the late afternoon to early evening, temperatures will drop to 62 to 60 degrees. Showers are expected to arrive by 7 p.m. PT.
USC Trojans vs. Maryland Terrapins Matchup Overview
On paper, Maryland appears as a lower-tier opponent – something that has discouraged fans earlier in the year – but the Terrapins have stars like Chris Durr Jr. to make it interesting. It is also the Trojans’ Senior Day, with quarterback Jayden Maiava, running back Waymond Jordan, along with safeties Christian Pierce and Prophet Brown, headlining the game. These four will look to put on a performance one last time in front of the Trojan faithful.
Even USC and Maryland’s brief history should be accounted for. The Terrapins hold a 1-0 lead after their fourth-quarter comeback in 2024. The loss dropped the Trojans to 3-4 and was one of the bigger stains on their disappointing 6-6 record by the end of the season. Even though USC’s record has improved this time around, the Terrapins have a chance to repeat history in what has been an underwhelming season for the Trojans.
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Luke A. Perez is a writer for USC Trojans On SI. Luke started his sports career as a recreational flag and tackle football coach. He continues his passion for coaching as a Youth Engagement Coach for the Los Angeles Rams where he serves the L.A. community. At Azusa Pacific University, where Luke received his BA in Journalism, he worked as the News Section Editor for the student-run media outlet. Shortly after graduating, Luke joined 247Sports as a Trending Sports Writer. Luke became a high school sports contributor for Southern California News Group to cover football in the San Gabriel Valley. When Luke isn't watching football or combat sports, he's at the movies, checking out new cafes, catching up on books, or enjoying a run at the beach.Follow lukeeanthonyy