Unexpected USC Player Skyrocketing His NFL Draft Stock
USC Trojans safety Bishop Fitzgerald was expected to provide depth when he transferred to USC from the NC State Wolfpack this offseason. Instead, the veteran safety wasted no time making a name for himself. In his Trojan debut, Fitzgerald delivered one of the most impactful performances of the weekend, highlighted by a pick-six that energized the Coliseum crowd and showed why he could be one of the season’s biggest surprises.
The senior defender, who arrived from NC State in the spring, showed the instincts and playmaking that made him one of the top transfers in the country. Fitzgerald’s pick-six was the highlight of a USC defense that kept pressure on Missouri State throughout the first half before reserves took over.
Highest Graded Safety from Week 1
The performance didn’t go unnoticed. Fitzgerald was selected to the National Team of the Week and earned the highest safety grade in the country from Pro Football Focus, checking in at 96.5. That evaluation put him at the top of all Power 4 safeties in Week 1 and underscored his immediate impact on the Trojans’ secondary.
For USC, Fitzgerald’s arrival couldn’t have come at a better time. The Trojans are replacing experience in the secondary and searching for consistent playmakers to complement their offense. Having a veteran who has already proven himself on multiple stages allows coach Lincoln Riley to expand defensive looks and trust that his back end can hold against more talented opponents down the stretch.
Bishop Fitzgerald Draft Stock is on the Rise
Fitzgerald’s journey to USC has been defined by resilience and steady production. In two years at NC State, he recorded 97 tackles, 16 pass breakups, and five interceptions, flashing the kind of ball skills that have now translated to the Trojans’ scheme. Prior to that, he was the No. 1 junior college safety in the nation at Coffeyville Community College, where he earned a reputation as a turnover machine with six interceptions and two fumble recoveries returned for touchdowns.
The redshirt senior now finds himself in a position to rewrite his draft narrative. Once viewed as a solid rotational player, Fitzgerald’s early-season splash has already pushed him into the national spotlight. Scouts value defensive backs who can cover space, tackle consistently, and flip momentum with turnovers. Against Missouri State, he showcased all three in a single night.
If Fitzgerald can sustain this level of performance, he won’t just be a key piece in USC’s push for the College Football Playoff. He could also become one of the Trojans’ fastest-rising NFL Draft prospects, joining a tradition of USC defensive backs who found their way to the league after breakout final seasons.