USC Trojans' Makai Lemon Faces Critical Matchup Against Star Notre Dame Defender

The No. 20 USC Trojans will face the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, Oct. 18. USC wide receiver Makai Lemon is having a stellar season, building his NFL Draft stock. Lemon has the chance to take advantage of a big opportunity in week 8.

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC wide receiver Makai Lemon speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
On Saturday, Oct. 18, the No. 20 USC Trojans will take on the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. There are several aspects to the matchup that stand out, such as the College Football Playoff race and what could be the end of one of the most historic rivalries.

Another aspect of the game that will be a must-watch is the matchup between USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon and Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore. Lemon is having a stellar season, helping to put the team in a position to win each week. Moore is a playmaker for the Fighting Irish, whose task will likely be to cover Lemon.

Matchup Between Lemon and Moore

Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore speaks with media at Irish Athletic Complex on Thursday, June 20, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK

Moore is in his sophomore year with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and is having a big season. He has a Pro Football Focus grade of 87.0, which is ranked No. 2 among all cornerbacks. 

Moore has allowed just 89 yards and has allowed a passer rating of just 47.8. The Notre Dame cornerback has faced some tough competition, but defending against Lemon may be his toughest matchup yet.

Lemon is in his junior season with the Trojans and is shining under USC coach Lincoln Riley. Moore has a PFF grade of 92.0, which is No. 1 among all wide receivers. Entering the matchup against Notre Dame, Lemon has 44 receptions for 682 yards. He is No. 2 among wide receivers in both receptions and receiving yards. 

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) takes the ball on a kickoff return in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Lemon has also scored six touchdowns, his collegiate high in three years with the Trojans.  Lemon is a speedy player with strong hands, and is a player who will do what he has to in order to make the catch while being targeted. 

The USC wide receiver is not just a reliable target; he is making big plays for the offense. Lemon is averaging 15.5 yards per reception.

The winner of the battle between Moore and Lemon could play a critical role in determining which team walks off with the win. Lemon is the top target of USC quarterback Jayden Maiava, and their connection could dictate how often the offense is scoring.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"I have a lot of trust in him. I hope it shows on the field, but he does it in practice. I think we built this new relationship," Maiava said after Tuesday's practice.

Wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane is the No. 2 receiver in both yards (313) and receptions (18) for the Trojans, and Lemon has more than double the catches.

Moore has also caught three interceptions this season, the most on the team. Not only will it be something to watch in who wins the battle between the two players, but Maiava may look to target other receivers on the team to keep the ball away from Moore.

Lemon Building NFL Draft Profile

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) warms up before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Lemon is in his third season with the USC Trojans and could declare for the 2026 NFL Draft. With Lemon’s performance this season, the USC wide receiver is building a case to be a first-round draft pick.

Lemon has already surpassed his touchdown reception high, which was three in 2024, but he is also on pace to pass his receiving yards high from last season (764).

While going against one of the top cornerbacks in college football, Lemon has the opportunity to not only help lead his team to a win but also use his performance to help him stand out from other potential wide receivers in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The No. 20 USC Trojans and the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish will kick off at 4:30 p.m. PT at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18.

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

