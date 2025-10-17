USC Trojans' Makai Lemon Faces Critical Matchup Against Star Notre Dame Defender
On Saturday, Oct. 18, the No. 20 USC Trojans will take on the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. There are several aspects to the matchup that stand out, such as the College Football Playoff race and what could be the end of one of the most historic rivalries.
Another aspect of the game that will be a must-watch is the matchup between USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon and Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore. Lemon is having a stellar season, helping to put the team in a position to win each week. Moore is a playmaker for the Fighting Irish, whose task will likely be to cover Lemon.
Matchup Between Lemon and Moore
Moore is in his sophomore year with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and is having a big season. He has a Pro Football Focus grade of 87.0, which is ranked No. 2 among all cornerbacks.
Moore has allowed just 89 yards and has allowed a passer rating of just 47.8. The Notre Dame cornerback has faced some tough competition, but defending against Lemon may be his toughest matchup yet.
Lemon is in his junior season with the Trojans and is shining under USC coach Lincoln Riley. Moore has a PFF grade of 92.0, which is No. 1 among all wide receivers. Entering the matchup against Notre Dame, Lemon has 44 receptions for 682 yards. He is No. 2 among wide receivers in both receptions and receiving yards.
Lemon has also scored six touchdowns, his collegiate high in three years with the Trojans. Lemon is a speedy player with strong hands, and is a player who will do what he has to in order to make the catch while being targeted.
The USC wide receiver is not just a reliable target; he is making big plays for the offense. Lemon is averaging 15.5 yards per reception.
The winner of the battle between Moore and Lemon could play a critical role in determining which team walks off with the win. Lemon is the top target of USC quarterback Jayden Maiava, and their connection could dictate how often the offense is scoring.
"I have a lot of trust in him. I hope it shows on the field, but he does it in practice. I think we built this new relationship," Maiava said after Tuesday's practice.
Wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane is the No. 2 receiver in both yards (313) and receptions (18) for the Trojans, and Lemon has more than double the catches.
Moore has also caught three interceptions this season, the most on the team. Not only will it be something to watch in who wins the battle between the two players, but Maiava may look to target other receivers on the team to keep the ball away from Moore.
Lemon Building NFL Draft Profile
Lemon is in his third season with the USC Trojans and could declare for the 2026 NFL Draft. With Lemon’s performance this season, the USC wide receiver is building a case to be a first-round draft pick.
Lemon has already surpassed his touchdown reception high, which was three in 2024, but he is also on pace to pass his receiving yards high from last season (764).
While going against one of the top cornerbacks in college football, Lemon has the opportunity to not only help lead his team to a win but also use his performance to help him stand out from other potential wide receivers in the 2026 NFL Draft.
The No. 20 USC Trojans and the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish will kick off at 4:30 p.m. PT at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18.